usatsi-19028038.jpg
USATSI

Playing the New Orleans Saints has been a House of Horrors for Tom Brady throughout his career. Brady has a 4-5 regular season record versus New Orleans, making it just one of two teams he is under .500 against (Seattle, 1-2). Even with that, Brady and his Buccaneers are three-point favorites versus Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and New Orleans in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Just four other games have Week 2 NFL spreads of three points or fewer.

One of those is Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, who are one-point favorites versus Pittsburgh in the NFL Vegas odds. Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday will look a little different too, as it will be the first game between the teams since 1998 in which neither Brady nor Ben Roethlisberger is on the field. Both Mac Jones (back) and T.J. Watt (chest) suffered opening-game injuries, so how will those sway your Week 2 NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge party with a road victory over Carolina in Week 1 in which it dominated in the trenches on offense and defense. The Browns ran for 217 yards, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland's defensive line took control of the game from there and sacked Mayfield four times. The former Browns quarterback also fumbled four times.

Meanwhile, New York is coming off a 24-9 defeat to the Ravens in which it showed that not much has changed from last year. In 2021, the Jets ranked 28th in scoring offense and they failed to find the end zone on their first 11 drives against Baltimore before punching in a touchdown in garbage time on their final drive. Joe Flacco will remain the team's QB with Zach Wilson (knee) still out, and the former Ravens' lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times while throwing a pick. The model says the Browns sack Flacco four times, a big reason why it has Cleveland (-6.5) covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+4.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Both teams are coming off losses as Vegas came up short on its final drive in an effort to top the Chargers while Arizona was embarrassed at home by the Chiefs. But in the NFL you are only as good as your quarterback, and Derek Carr struggled immensely in his first game since college with Davante Adams.

Of Carr's 37 attempts, he targeted Adams 17 times and to the point that he was forcing the ball to the team's best receiver. That led to three interceptions, two fumbles and five sacks. While the Cardinals were shredded by Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, there's no one comparable to the Chiefs' QB and Arizona fielded the No. 7 pass defense last year.

The model projects Arizona to have multiple sacks and multiple turnovers in Sunday's game, with Kyler Murray outdueling Carr. The Cardinals are forecasted to win straight-up and thus cover as 4.5-point underdogs over 60 percent of the time. The model also says the Over (51.5) hits as the teams are projected to combine for 53 total points. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs (-3.5, 54)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-105
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
MIA
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-115
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
-250
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
NYJ
+205
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Colts at Jaguars (+4, 46.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
+170
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
IND
-205
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Buccaneers at Saints (+3, 45.5)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
+140
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
TB
-165
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Panthers at Giants (-2.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYG
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
CAR
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Patriots at Steelers (+1, 41)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PIT
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
NE
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Commanders at Lions (-2, 48.5)

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DET
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
WAS
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SF
-430
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+328
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Rams (-10, 47.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
-600
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+430
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Broncos (-10, 43.5)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
-550
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+400
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Cardinals at Raiders (-4.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LV
-250
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
ARI
+205
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 44.5)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DAL
+250
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
CIN
-320
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Packers (-10, 43)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-550
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+400
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 49.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 51.5)

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PHI
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
MIN
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW