Playing the New Orleans Saints has been a House of Horrors for Tom Brady throughout his career. Brady has a 4-5 regular season record versus New Orleans, making it just one of two teams he is under .500 against (Seattle, 1-2). Even with that, Brady and his Buccaneers are three-point favorites versus Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and New Orleans in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Just four other games have Week 2 NFL spreads of three points or fewer.

One of those is Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, who are one-point favorites versus Pittsburgh in the NFL Vegas odds. Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday will look a little different too, as it will be the first game between the teams since 1998 in which neither Brady nor Ben Roethlisberger is on the field. Both Mac Jones (back) and T.J. Watt (chest) suffered opening-game injuries, so how will those sway your Week 2 NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge party with a road victory over Carolina in Week 1 in which it dominated in the trenches on offense and defense. The Browns ran for 217 yards, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland's defensive line took control of the game from there and sacked Mayfield four times. The former Browns quarterback also fumbled four times.

Meanwhile, New York is coming off a 24-9 defeat to the Ravens in which it showed that not much has changed from last year. In 2021, the Jets ranked 28th in scoring offense and they failed to find the end zone on their first 11 drives against Baltimore before punching in a touchdown in garbage time on their final drive. Joe Flacco will remain the team's QB with Zach Wilson (knee) still out, and the former Ravens' lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times while throwing a pick. The model says the Browns sack Flacco four times, a big reason why it has Cleveland (-6.5) covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+4.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Both teams are coming off losses as Vegas came up short on its final drive in an effort to top the Chargers while Arizona was embarrassed at home by the Chiefs. But in the NFL you are only as good as your quarterback, and Derek Carr struggled immensely in his first game since college with Davante Adams.

Of Carr's 37 attempts, he targeted Adams 17 times and to the point that he was forcing the ball to the team's best receiver. That led to three interceptions, two fumbles and five sacks. While the Cardinals were shredded by Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, there's no one comparable to the Chiefs' QB and Arizona fielded the No. 7 pass defense last year.

The model projects Arizona to have multiple sacks and multiple turnovers in Sunday's game, with Kyler Murray outdueling Carr. The Cardinals are forecasted to win straight-up and thus cover as 4.5-point underdogs over 60 percent of the time. The model also says the Over (51.5) hits as the teams are projected to combine for 53 total points. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs (-3.5, 54)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 43.5)

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 40.5)

Colts at Jaguars (+4, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+3, 45.5)

Panthers at Giants (-2.5, 42.5)

Patriots at Steelers (+1, 41)

Commanders at Lions (-2, 48.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 42.5)

Falcons at Rams (-10, 47.5)

Texans at Broncos (-10, 43.5)

Cardinals at Raiders (-4.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 44.5)

Bears at Packers (-10, 43)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 49.5)

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 51.5)