One week into the NFL season and there have already been plenty of eye-popping upsets. The Giants, Bears and Steelers all won outright in Week 1 as NFL underdogs of 5.5 points or more. The Texans, the week's biggest underdog at +7.5 in the NFL odds, also tied the Colts. The Week 2 NFL schedule is now just around the corner and bettors are searching for value in the NFL spreads. The latest Week 2 NFL Vegas odds from Caesars Sportsbook feature three double-digit favorites: the Rams (-10) vs. the Falcons, the Broncos (-10) vs. the Texans and the Packers (-10) vs. the Bears. Can those heavy NFL favorites be trusted this early in the season? Which other Week 2 NFL Vegas lines should you consider as you put together your NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge party with a road victory over Carolina in Week 1 in which it dominated in the trenches on offense and defense. The Browns ran for 217 yards, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland's defensive line took control of the game from there and sacked Mayfield four times. The former Browns quarterback also fumbled four times.

Meanwhile, New York is coming off a 24-9 defeat to the Ravens in which it showed that not much has changed from last year. In 2021, the Jets ranked 28th in scoring offense and they failed to find the end zone on their first 11 drives against Baltimore before punching in a touchdown in garbage time on their final drive. Joe Flacco will remain the team's QB with Zach Wilson (knee) still out, and the former Ravens' lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times while throwing a pick. The model says the Browns sack Flacco four times, a big reason why it has Cleveland (-6.5) covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+4.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Both teams went down in Week 1, with the Cardinals looking overmatched against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-21 setback.

But that perhaps has created an overreaction in the betting market as Arizona looks to bounce back in Week 2. Several betting trends work in Arizona's favor in this spot. The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams. The Raiders have also failed to cover in their last four games as home favorites.

SportsLine's model is projecting this to be a one-point game, so the five points loom large in what is a relatively evenly-matched contest. Arizona covers in more than 60% of simulations, while the Over clears with 1.5 points to spare. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 54.5)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 43.5)

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 40.5)

Colts at Jaguars (+4, 46.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+3, 45.5)

Panthers at Giants (-2.5, 42.5)

Patriots at Steelers (+1, 41)

Commanders at Lions (-2, 48.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 42.5)

Falcons at Rams (-10, 47.5)

Texans at Broncos (-10, 43.5)

Cardinals at Raiders (-4.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 44.5)

Bears at Packers (-10, 43)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 49.5)

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 51.5)