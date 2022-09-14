usatsi-19028038.jpg
USATSI

One week into the NFL season and there have already been plenty of eye-popping upsets. The Giants, Bears and Steelers all won outright in Week 1 as NFL underdogs of 5.5 points or more. The Texans, the week's biggest underdog at +7.5 in the NFL odds, also tied the Colts. The Week 2 NFL schedule is now just around the corner and bettors are searching for value in the NFL spreads. The latest Week 2 NFL Vegas odds from Caesars Sportsbook feature three double-digit favorites: the Rams (-10) vs. the Falcons, the Broncos (-10) vs. the Texans and the Packers (-10) vs. the Bears. Can those heavy NFL favorites be trusted this early in the season? Which other Week 2 NFL Vegas lines should you consider as you put together your NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge party with a road victory over Carolina in Week 1 in which it dominated in the trenches on offense and defense. The Browns ran for 217 yards, as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland's defensive line took control of the game from there and sacked Mayfield four times. The former Browns quarterback also fumbled four times.

Meanwhile, New York is coming off a 24-9 defeat to the Ravens in which it showed that not much has changed from last year. In 2021, the Jets ranked 28th in scoring offense and they failed to find the end zone on their first 11 drives against Baltimore before punching in a touchdown in garbage time on their final drive. Joe Flacco will remain the team's QB with Zach Wilson (knee) still out, and the former Ravens' lack of mobility was glaring, as he was sacked three times while throwing a pick. The model says the Browns sack Flacco four times, a big reason why it has Cleveland (-6.5) covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+4.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Both teams went down in Week 1, with the Cardinals looking overmatched against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-21 setback.

But that perhaps has created an overreaction in the betting market as Arizona looks to bounce back in Week 2. Several betting trends work in Arizona's favor in this spot. The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams. The Raiders have also failed to cover in their last four games as home favorites.

SportsLine's model is projecting this to be a one-point game, so the five points loom large in what is a relatively evenly-matched contest. Arizona covers in more than 60% of simulations, while the Over clears with 1.5 points to spare. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 54.5)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-210
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
o54.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
+175
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
u54.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 43.5)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-195
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
MIA
+162
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
-260
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
NYJ
+210
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Colts at Jaguars (+4, 46.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
+170
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
IND
-205
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Buccaneers at Saints (+3, 45.5)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
+130
BET NOW
+3
-120
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
TB
-155
BET NOW
-3
+100
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Panthers at Giants (-2.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYG
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
CAR
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Patriots at Steelers (+1, 41)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PIT
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
NE
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Commanders at Lions (-2, 48.5)

Featured Game | Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DET
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
WAS
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SF
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Rams (-10, 47.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
-600
BET NOW
-10.5
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+430
BET NOW
+10.5
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Broncos (-10, 43.5)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
-550
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+400
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Cardinals at Raiders (-4.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LV
-240
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o51.5
-110
BET NOW
ARI
+196
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u51.5
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 44.5)

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DAL
+278
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
CIN
-355
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Packers (-10, 43)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-550
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+400
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 49.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-480
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
+360
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 51.5)

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PHI
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
MIN
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW