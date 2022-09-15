The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to build on their season-opening win over Cincinnati when they host New England on Sunday during the Week 2 NFL schedule. Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, lifting the Steelers to a 23-20 win as seven-point NFL underdogs. The Steelers will be without star linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) this week, but running back Najee Harris (foot) says he will play. Pittsburgh is a two-point underdog in the latest Week 2 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the narrowest NFL spreads of the week. Should you back the Steelers or Patriots with your Week 2 NFL bets and NFL predictions? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland was put in a difficult position when quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games before the season began, but the Browns were able to overcome that hurdle last week. Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries, leading his team to a 26-24 win over former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Chubb is expected to have more success this week against the Jets, who are coming off a season-opening loss to Baltimore. SportsLine's model expects Chubb to rush for 80 yards, while second-stringer Kareem Hunt adds 43 rushing yards in the latest simulations. New York has only covered the spread six times in its last 19 games, one reason why the Browns are covering almost 60% of the time. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Both teams went down in Week 1, with the Cardinals looking overmatched against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-21 setback.

But that perhaps has created an overreaction in the betting market as Arizona looks to bounce back in Week 2. Several betting trends work in Arizona's favor in this spot. The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams. The Raiders have also failed to cover in their last four games as home favorites.

SportsLine's model is projecting this to be a one-point game, so the five points loom large in what is a relatively evenly-matched contest. Arizona covers in more than 60% of simulations, while the Over clears with 1.5 points to spare. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs (-4, 54)

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 44.5)

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 40)

Colts at Jaguars (+4, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+2.5, 44)

Panthers at Giants (-2, 43.5)

Patriots at Steelers (+2, 40)

Commanders at Lions (-1.5, 48.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-8.5, 41)

Falcons at Rams (-10.5, 46.5)

Texans at Broncos (-10, 45)

Cardinals at Raiders (-5.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 41.5)

Bears at Packers (-10, 41.5)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 48)

Vikings at Eagles (-2, 50.5)