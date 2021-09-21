We're down to just seven undefeated teams as we enter the Week 3 NFL schedule. Only one of the 16 NFL matchups this week will feature 2-0 teams going head-to-head: Buccaneers vs. Rams. The defending champs are rare underdogs in the Week 3 NFL spreads at Caesars Sportsbook, as the hometown Rams are one-point favorites. Another undefeated team, the Denver Broncos (2-0), come in as the biggest favorite of the week at -11 against the Jets in the latest Week 3 NFL odds.

Will Zach Wilson's struggles continue in front of a raucous Denver crowd in the Broncos' first home game? While Rams vs. Buccaneers could be an NFC Championship Game preview, who should you side with for your NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 3 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 3 of the 2021 season on an incredible 122-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Ravens (-9) cover the spread on the road against the Lions. After finally knocking off the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, Baltimore is riding a wave of confidence.

Many wondered if the Ravens relied too much on quarterback Lamar Jackson but now they're in a position where they have no other options. With injuries decimating their running backs, the Ravens are having Jackson run the ball more than ever before. His 6.9 yards per carry is a career-high and he's on pace for mind-boggling statistics of over 1,600 rushing yards and over 4,000 passing yards.

If teams like the Raiders and Chiefs couldn't show down Jackson and Baltimore, then the punch-less Lions stand no chance. Last year, Detroit allowed 519 points, which was not only the most in the league, but was also the second-most in NFL history. The Lions allowed 45 points to the 49ers in Week 1 and 35 to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

The model sees Baltimore's rushing attack running through the Lions' defense, as Jackson tops 75 yards on the ground while also throwing for over 200 yards. Outside of Jackson, the Ravens' running backs are projected to go over 100 yards just as they did in each of the first two weeks. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has faced Baltimore once before and threw two picks and no touchdowns, a major reason why the SportsLine model has Baltimore covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Raiders (-4) cover the spread at home against the Dolphins. The Raiders are one of the most surprising 2-0 teams via two impressive wins over playoff teams from last year: the Ravens and Steelers.

Derek Carr leads the NFL in passing yards (817), and the Raiders are no longer reliant on just tight end Darren Waller to move the ball through the air. Waller is one of four Raiders projected to top 1,000 receiving yards, as Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards have all made major strides. Las Vegas' defense is more than holding its own, as the Raiders boast a top-10 scoring defense after finishing 30th last year.

On Sunday, that defense will face a Dolphins offense that ranks 31st in scoring and may be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs). Backup Jacoby Brissett couldn't muster any points on 10 drives in Week 2, and the model doesn't see whomever is under center for Miami succeeding. SportsLine's model has the Raiders covering the four-point spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (45.5) hits 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,800 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Thursday, Sept. 23



Panthers at Texans (+7.5, 43.5)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Cardinals at Jaguars (+7, 52)

Bengals at Steelers (-4.5, 44.5)

Colts at Titans (-5, 48)

Ravens at Lions (+9, 50)

Washington at Bills (-9, 46)

Saints at Patriots (-3, 43)

Chargers at Chiefs (-6.5, 55.5)

Falcons at Giants (-3, 48.5)

Bears at Browns (-7.5, 46.5)

Dolphins at Raiders (-4, 45.5)

Jets at Broncos (-11, 41)

Buccaneers at Rams (-1, 54.5)

Seahawks at Vikings (+1, 55)

Packers at 49ers (-4, 47.5)

Monday, Sept. 27

Eagles at Cowboys (-4, 51)