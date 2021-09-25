We're only two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, but only seven unbeaten teams remain and 13 outright underdogs have won. The Raiders are one of two teams in the AFC who are still unbeaten and have done so by winning twice as underdogs. However, the Raiders will play the role of favorite this week against a Dolphins squad coming off a 35-0 loss to the Bills. The Raiders are spotting the Dolphins 3.5 points in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The Rams have looked impressive in wins over the Bears and Colts, but are still one-point underdogs at home against the Buccaneers in the Week 3 NFL spreads. Which NFL Vegas odds look out of whack and which should you avoid as you place your Week 3 NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 3 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Ravens (-7.5) cover the spread on the road against the Lions. After blowing an early 14-0 lead against the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Baltimore responded with a win at home over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

It was Lamar Jackson's first head-to-head win over Patrick Mahomes and put the Ravens back into the conversation in the AFC. Jackson was dominant with his legs, running for 107 yards and two scores. Despite having their top three running backs injured prior to the season, the Ravens still churned out 251 rushing yards.

That doesn't bode well for a Lions defense that ranked 28th against the run last season and has given up three rushing touchdowns in two games. The model likes Jackson to throw for 241 yards and two touchdowns while leading a rushing attack that piles up nearly 200 more yards on the ground. That helps the Ravens cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Raiders (-3.5) cover the spread at home against the Dolphins. Las Vegas is coming off one of the most remarkable wins by any team this season when it went into Pittsburgh and knocked off the Steelers. The Raiders passed for 373 yards, 100 more than Pittsburgh allowed in any game last year. It was also the most passing yards allowed by the Steelers at home in nearly six years.

Miami's defense isn't nearly as imposing ,and the Raiders could welcome back Josh Jacobs to help out in the run game. Vegas is projected to take advantage of the Dolphins' defense just as Buffalo did last week, as four different Raiders are forecasted to reach 50 receiving yards. With Miami getting little on offense, the model projects the Raiders to cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The model also says you should take the over (44) for total points scored since that hits 60 percent of the time.

Week 3 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Sept. 26

Cardinals at Jaguars (+7.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Steelers (-3, 43)

Colts at Titans (-5.5, 48)

Ravens at Lions (+7.5, 50.5)

Washington at Bills (-7, 45.5)

Saints at Patriots (-3, 42.5)

Chargers at Chiefs (-7, 54.5)

Falcons at Giants (-3, 47.5)

Bears at Browns (-7.5, 44.5)

Dolphins at Raiders (-3.5, 44)

Jets at Broncos (-10.5, 41.5)

Buccaneers at Rams (+1, 55.5)

Seahawks at Vikings (+2, 55)

Packers at 49ers (-3, 50.5)

Monday, Sept. 27

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5, 51.5)