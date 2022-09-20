Three teams won't get their first taste of home cooking until the Week 3 NFL schedule as the Patriots, Buccaneers and Colts will make their 2022 home debuts on Sunday. Tom Brady and Tampa will host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in what could be an NFC Championship Game preview or could be the last-ever meeting between the two legendary quarterbacks. The Bucs are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds according to Caesars Sportsbook. Should you back Brady to cover one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week, or should you look elsewhere with your NFL bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-4.5) go on the road and cover against the Jets. Cincinnati (0-2) has lost both its games in heartbreaking fashion, as both defeats came on game-ending field goals. Meanwhile, the Jets bounced back from a blowout Week 1 loss to have a miraculous comeback versus Cleveland in Week 2.

Cincinnati's biggest problem has been pass protection, as quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked a league-high 13 times this season. But the Jets have just three total sacks, which ranks among the bottom 10 in the league, so better protection for Burrow will allow him to operate the Bengals' offense. Even in New York's Week 2 win over Cleveland, the team gave up over 400 yards to a one-dimensional offense. Cincinnati has much better balance as Burrow is expected to top 300 passing yards, while the running game is projected to post over 100 yards on the ground. The model has the Bengals (-4.5) covering in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-2) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. Seattle failed to cover in its Week 2 loss to San Francisco which ended Geno Smith's miraculous streak against the spread. Smith had covered in nine straight starts, the second-longest streak by any quarterback since 2000. Even with the defeat, Smith is 9-1 ATS over his last 10 starts and has covered in four of his five career starts for the Seahawks.

The SportsLine model projects Seattle (-2) to win by more than a field goal, and thus, cover well over 50 percent of the time. The model also has 44 combined points being scored and says to back the Over (42). See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 22

Steelers at Browns (-3.5, 40.5)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+6.5, 47)

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 43.5)

Saints at Panthers (+3, 41)

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 39)

Bills at Dolphins (+4.5, 51)

Lions at Vikings (-7, 53.5)

Bengals at Jets (+4.5, 43)

Raiders at Titans (+1, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+4, 50.5)

Jaguars at Chargers (-7, 48)

Packers at Buccaneers (-3, 44)

Rams at Cardinals (+4, 50.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-2, 42)

49ers at Broncos (PK, 43)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-3, 39.5)