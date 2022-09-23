The Week 3 NFL schedule features a plethora of mouthwatering matchups, including division rivalries like Bills vs. Dolphins, Eagles vs. Commanders and Cowboys vs. Giants. Division rivalries are often tough to predict in the NFL given the familiarity of both teams, but it will be especially difficult in Week 3. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Giants are one-point favorites against the Cowboys at home. Dallas has dominated its NFC East rivals over the years, beating New York in nine of the last 10 meetings. The Bills, meanwhile, enter their division rivalry against the Dolphins as 5.5-point favorites on the road in the current NFL spreads. All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6) go on the road and cover against the Jets. After making a remarkable run to the Super Bowl last season, the Bengals are looking to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times through the first two games, but Cincinnati's offense enters Sunday's matchup averaging 232 passing yards and 111 rushing yards per game. The Jets, meanwhile, are giving up 27 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Plus, the Jets are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win, which bodes well for Cincinnati.

SportsLine's model expects Burrow to throw for 300 yards on Sunday, helping the Bengals cover the spread in almost 60% of simulations. The Over (45) also has value since it hits nearly 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. Geno Smith may not be the long-term answer at QB for the Seahawks, but he is the short-term solution. He has gone an astounding 9-1 against the spread over his last 10 starts, with a 13:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio over that span. His 81% completion percentage leads the NFL this season and is nearly 20 points higher than Marcus Mariota's.

The model has Smith playing a more efficient game than Mariota and the Seahawks putting up over 130 yards on the ground by averaging over five yards per carry. With that, Seattle is projected to cover as a 2-point favorite in well over 50 percent of simulations, with the Over (42) hitting over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+5.5, 50.5)

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 44)

Saints at Panthers (+2.5, 41)

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 40)

Bills at Dolphins (+5.5, 52.5)

Lions at Vikings (-6, 52.5)

Bengals at Jets (+6, 45)

Raiders at Titans (+2, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+6.5, 47)

Jaguars at Chargers (-7, 47)

Packers at Buccaneers (PK, 42)

Rams at Cardinals (+3.5, 48.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-1, 42)

49ers at Broncos (+1.5, 45)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-1, 39)