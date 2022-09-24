Tennessee earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket, but the Titans will need a major turnaround if they want to make that happen again this year. They opened their campaign with a 21-20 loss to the Giants before adding a 41-7 loss to Buffalo. Tennessee will host Las Vegas on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule in a matchup of 0-2 teams. The Titans are 2-point underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL bets? Another intriguing AFC battle pits Kansas City at Indianapolis, with the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites in the latest NFL spreads. The Chiefs are coming off wins over the Cardinals and Chargers, but should you back them with your Week 3 NFL predictions? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6) go on the road and cover against the Jets. After making a remarkable run to the Super Bowl last season, the Bengals are looking to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times through the first two games, but Cincinnati's offense enters Sunday's matchup averaging 232 passing yards and 111 rushing yards per game. The Jets, meanwhile, are giving up 27 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Plus, the Jets are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win, which bodes well for Cincinnati.

SportsLine's model expects Burrow to throw for 300 yards on Sunday, helping the Bengals cover the spread in almost 60% of simulations. The Over (45) also has value since it hits nearly 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. Seattle is coming off a tough road loss to San Francisco, but it looked strong at home in a 17-16 upset win over Denver in Week 1. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been efficient so far this season, completing 47 of 58 passes for 392 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He will face an Atlanta defense that allowed 27 points to the Saints in Week 1 and 31 points to the Rams last week. The Falcons might have covered the spread against Los Angeles last week, but they trailed 31-10 in the fourth quarter before the Rams let off the gas pedal. Seattle has won and covered the spread in three of its last four games. SportsLine's model has Smith throwing for 200 yards and at least one touchdown, while running backs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III combine for more than 100 rushing yards in the latest simulations. Their success leads to Seattle covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+5.5, 50.5)

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 44)

Saints at Panthers (+2.5, 41)

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 40)

Bills at Dolphins (+5.5, 52.5)

Lions at Vikings (-6, 52.5)

Bengals at Jets (+6, 45)

Raiders at Titans (+2, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+6.5, 47)

Jaguars at Chargers (-7, 47)

Packers at Buccaneers (PK, 42)

Rams at Cardinals (+3.5, 48.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-1, 42)

49ers at Broncos (+1.5, 45)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-1, 39)