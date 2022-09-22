joe-mixon-5-1400.jpg
One of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule is the first meeting of the season between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Bills have won their last three trips to Miami and are 2-1 against the spread in those games, but this year's Dolphins team looks dangerous after a thrilling Week 2 win at Baltimore and a 2-0 start. Buffalo is the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl and heads to Miami as a 4.5-point favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but should you include the Bills in your NFL best bets on Sunday?

Other Week 3 NFL spreads could look more enticing. Other NFL matchups on Sunday include Baltimore (-3) at New England and Green Bay (+2.5) at Tampa Bay. All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-4.5) go on the road and cover against the Jets. Just six teams had fewer sacks than the Jets last year, and they have the same statistical ranking in sacks this year. A lack of pressure on Joe Burrow should allow him to pick apart the Jets' secondary since New York is allowing opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of over 100 this season. Burrow is projected to top 300 passing yards and also toss multiple touchdown passes, with Ja'Marr Chase having nearly 100 yards in receptions.

The model doesn't expect any Jets player to top 60 receiving yards. In fact, New York loses by two scores, with the Bengals (-4.5) covering nearly 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-2) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. Atlanta will play its second consecutive game on the West Coast after mounting a failed comeback against the Rams last Sunday. Atlanta ended up covering the 10-point spread, but was down 28-10 by the end of the third quarter.

Seattle opened its season with a win at home against the Denver Broncos, but wasn't able to get much going against the 49ers in Week 2. That shouldn't be the case in Week 3, after quarterbacks have completed 71.4 percent of their passes against the Falcons' defense through two games. The model projects that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will push for 200 passing yards and two scores against an Atlanta defense that has given up the 11th-most yards. After a stinging road loss last Sunday, the Seahawks cover by at least a field goal in well over half of all simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 22

Steelers at Browns (-3.5, 40.5)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -4.5

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+6.5, 47)

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 43.5)

Saints at Panthers (+3, 41)

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 39)

Bills at Dolphins (+4.5, 51)

Lions at Vikings (-7, 53.5)

Bengals at Jets (+4.5, 43)

Raiders at Titans (+1, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+4, 50.5)

Jaguars at Chargers (-7, 48)

Packers at Buccaneers (-3, 44)

Rams at Cardinals (+4, 50.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-2, 42)

49ers at Broncos (PK, 43)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-3, 39.5)

