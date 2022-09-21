USATSI

Just one game on the Week 3 NFL schedule features an undefeated team versus a winless team, Chiefs vs. Colts. Yet, you may be surprised to see Kansas City as just a 6.5-point favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Perhaps no team has looked worse than the Colts thus far, even with Matt Ryan joining Jonathan Taylor in the backfield on a team that won nine games last year. Indianapolis could only muster a tie versus the Texans and was shut out by the Jaguars. Colts vs. Chiefs features one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, but which team is worth backing with your NFL bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-4.5) go on the road and cover against the Jets. Just six teams had fewer sacks than the Jets last year, and they have the same statistical ranking in sacks this year. A lack of pressure on Joe Burrow should allow him to pick apart the Jets' secondary since New York is allowing opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of over 100 this season. Burrow is projected to top 300 passing yards and also toss multiple touchdown passes, with Ja'Marr Chase having nearly 100 yards in receptions.

The model doesn't expect any Jets player to top 60 receiving yards. In fact, New York loses by two scores, with the Bengals (-4.5) covering nearly 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-2) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. Seattle failed to cover in its Week 2 loss to San Francisco which ended Geno Smith's miraculous streak against the spread. Smith had covered in nine straight starts, the second-longest streak by any quarterback since 2000. Even with the defeat, Smith is 9-1 ATS over his last 10 starts and has covered in four of his five career starts for the Seahawks.

The SportsLine model projects Seattle (-2) to win by more than a field goal, and thus, cover well over 50 percent of the time. The model also has 44 combined points being scored and says to back the Over (42). See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Sept. 22

Steelers at Browns (-3.5, 40.5)

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -4.5

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+6.5, 47)

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
KC
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 43.5)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
+140
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
BAL
-165
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Saints at Panthers (+3, 41)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
NO
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 39)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CHI
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Bills at Dolphins (+4.5, 51)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIA
+192
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
BUF
-235
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Vikings (-7, 53.5)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-250
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o53.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+205
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u53.5
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Jets (+4.5, 43)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+185
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
CIN
-225
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Raiders at Titans (+1, 45.5)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEN
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
LV
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Commanders (+4, 50.5)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+235
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-292
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Jaguars at Chargers (-7, 48)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAC
-335
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-105
BET NOW
JAC
+260
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-115
BET NOW

Packers at Buccaneers (-3, 44)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-130
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
GB
+110
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Rams at Cardinals (+4, 50.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
LAR
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Seahawks (-2, 42)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
-125
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+105
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Broncos (PK, 43)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
SF
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-3, 39.5)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYG
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o39.5
-110
BET NOW
DAL
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u39.5
-110
BET NOW