After knocking off the Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 1 and the AFC's reigning No. 1 seed Titans in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills will get another test as part of the Week 3 NFL schedule. Buffalo (2-0) will visit the Miami Dolphins (2-0) with a seven-game head-to-head winning streak on the line for the Bills. Six of those seven wins came by double-digits, and the Bills are 6-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the AFC East, the Patriots will host the Ravens as field-goal favorites in the NFL spreads, and Baltimore has never won a regular-season game at New England (0-6). All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6) go on the road and cover against the Jets. The Jets are coming off a miraculous win over the Browns in which they erased a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes, while the Bengals are off to a dismal 0-2 start. However, this looks like an opportunity to reset for the defending AFC champions against a team they should match up with well.

The Bengals' two losses have come by a combined six points and they've managed to stay competitive despite turning the ball over five times in Week 1 against the Steelers and allowing Joe Burrow to be sacked 13 times in two weeks. The Bengals' defense is only allowing 3.7 yards per carry (seventh in the NFL) and could make the Jets one-dimensional after they only managed 176 rushing yards total the first two games. The model has Burrow throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. No matter which uniform he's worn, Geno Smith has performed much better in home games than on the road. He has a 12-11 straight-up career home record versus 8-16 in away games, and Smith has covered in his last six home starts. Smith is off to an efficient start this year, leading the NFL with an 81% completion percentage, while Atlanta allows the fourth-highest completion percentage at 71.4.

The Falcons are projected to average just 3.9 yards per carry, compared to Seattle having a 5.5 rushing average. Considering the game manager roles of these two QBs, Smith has an advantage, which is why the model is behind the Seahawks to cover. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+5.5, 50.5)

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 44)

Saints at Panthers (+2.5, 41)

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 40)

Bills at Dolphins (+5.5, 52.5)

Lions at Vikings (-6, 52.5)

Bengals at Jets (+6, 45)

Raiders at Titans (+2, 45.5)

Eagles at Commanders (+6.5, 47)

Jaguars at Chargers (-3, 42.5)

Packers at Buccaneers (PK, 42)

Rams at Cardinals (+3.5, 48.5)

Falcons at Seahawks (-1, 42)

49ers at Broncos (+1.5, 45)

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-1, 39)