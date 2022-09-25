USATSI

After knocking off the Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 1 and the AFC's reigning No. 1 seed Titans in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills will get another test as part of the Week 3 NFL schedule. Buffalo (2-0) will visit the Miami Dolphins (2-0) with a seven-game head-to-head winning streak on the line for the Bills. Six of those seven wins came by double-digits, and the Bills are 6-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the AFC East, the Patriots will host the Ravens as field-goal favorites in the NFL spreads, and Baltimore has never won a regular-season game at New England (0-6). All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6) go on the road and cover against the Jets. The Jets are coming off a miraculous win over the Browns in which they erased a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes, while the Bengals are off to a dismal 0-2 start. However, this looks like an opportunity to reset for the defending AFC champions against a team they should match up with well.

The Bengals' two losses have come by a combined six points and they've managed to stay competitive despite turning the ball over five times in Week 1 against the Steelers and allowing Joe Burrow to be sacked 13 times in two weeks. The Bengals' defense is only allowing 3.7 yards per carry (seventh in the NFL) and could make the Jets one-dimensional after they only managed 176 rushing yards total the first two games. The model has Burrow throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the model's Week 3 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (-1) cover the spread at home versus the Falcons. No matter which uniform he's worn, Geno Smith has performed much better in home games than on the road. He has a 12-11 straight-up career home record versus 8-16 in away games, and Smith has covered in his last six home starts. Smith is off to an efficient start this year, leading the NFL with an 81% completion percentage, while Atlanta allows the fourth-highest completion percentage at 71.4.

The Falcons are projected to average just 3.9 yards per carry, compared to Seattle having a 5.5 rushing average. Considering the game manager roles of these two QBs, Smith has an advantage, which is why the model is behind the Seahawks to cover. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 3 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts (+5.5, 50.5)

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
+196
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
KC
-240
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Ravens at Patriots (+3, 44)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
BAL
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Saints at Panthers (+2.5, 41)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o41
-110
BET NOW
NO
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u41
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Bears (-2.5, 40)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CHI
-155
BET NOW
-3
-105
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+130
BET NOW
+3
-115
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Bills at Dolphins (+5.5, 52.5)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIA
+178
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
o54
-110
BET NOW
BUF
-215
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
u54
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Vikings (-6, 52.5)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-260
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
o52.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+210
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
u52.5
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Jets (+6, 45)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+215
BET NOW
+6
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
CIN
-267
BET NOW
-6
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

Raiders at Titans (+2, 45.5)

Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TEN
+110
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
LV
-130
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Commanders (+6.5, 47)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+235
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-292
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Jaguars at Chargers (-3, 42.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAC
-178
BET NOW
-3.5
-105
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
JAC
+150
BET NOW
+3.5
-115
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Packers at Buccaneers (PK, 42)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-120
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
GB
+100
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Rams at Cardinals (+3.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
LAR
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Seahawks (-1, 42)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
ATL
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Broncos (+1.5, 45)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
SF
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants (-1, 39)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYG
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
DAL
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW