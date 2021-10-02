After a dominant 40-14 win over the Eagles, the Cowboys are now 2-1. The Week 4 NFL schedule is throwing another stiff challenge Dallas' way, as the Cowboys will host the undefeated Panthers on Sunday. The latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Cowboys as 4.5-point favorites in that critical NFC matchup. The Week 4 NFL Vegas odds also list the Broncos and Ravens as a pick'em in a pivotal AFC battle. Who should you back in Cowboys vs. Panthers and Broncos vs. Ravens, and which other NFL spreads can you target for your NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 4 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 4 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread against the 49ers. After winning on the road against the Colts in Week 1, the Seahawks lost in overtime to the Titans at home in Week 2 and lost 30-17 on the road to the Vikings in Week 3.

However, the offense continues to be productive and should be in a position to score with the 49ers in Week 4. Seattle is averaging 389 yards of total offense per game through three weeks, while their 7.4 yards per play so far this season is best in the league. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the defense ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed, and an inability to get off the field has led to opponents running 70 more offensive plays in 2021.

Seattle has won 13 of its last 15 against San Francisco, including a series sweep in 2020 in which the Seahawks' defense limited the 49ers to just 138 rushing yards in two games. The model likes the Seahawks to hold the 49ers to under 100 yards rushing again and two force two turnovers, which helps Seattle cover the spread in nearly 60 percent of simulations and even win outright well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 4 NFL picks from the model: The Browns (-2) cover the spread on the road against the Vikings well over 50 percent of the time. Cleveland features one of the league's stingiest defenses, giving up just 248.7 yards per game on average, which ranks third in the NFL. Last week against the Bears, the Browns recorded nine sacks.

Defensive end Myles Garrett set the single-game franchise record for sacks with 4.5 against Chicago. The Browns have 12 total sacks on the season and will now look to disrupt a Minnesota offense that is averaging 425 yards per game, which ranks third in the league.

The model has taken into account that Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road. SportsLine's model shows Cleveland's defense holding the Vikings well below their season average of 29 points, resulting in the Browns covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's calling for an undefeated team to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which undefeated team goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Falcons (+1.5, 47.5)

Lions at Bears (-3, 41.5)

Titans at Jets (+6, 44.5)

Browns at Vikings (+2, 51.5)

Colts at Dolphins (-2, 42.5)

Panthers at Cowboys (-4.5, 51.5)

Giants at Saints (-7, 42)

Chiefs at Eagles (+7, 54.5)

Texans at Bills (-17, 47)

Cardinals at Rams (-4, 54.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-3, 52)

Ravens at Broncos (PK, 45)

Steelers at Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Patriots (+7, 49.5)

Monday, Oct. 4

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 51.5)