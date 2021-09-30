If you're looking for one of the largest Week 4 NFL spreads, look no further than Texans vs. Bills. The hometown Bills are staggering 16-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds according to Caesars Sportsbook, giving the game the largest spread of the 2021 season. NFL Vegas lines this large could attract plenty of interest among bettors, but which side should you go with for your Week 4 NFL picks? Houston will be coming off extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 3, and just one game separates these two teams in the standings. Is this game worthy of your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 4 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 4 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Seahawks (+2.5) cover the spread against the 49ers. The Seahawks have dominated the recent head-to-head series, winning the last two contests played in San Francisco. Seattle has won six of the last seven road games in this matchup and Russell Wilson has thrown eight straight touchdowns against the Niners since his last pick.

Wilson should again pick apart San Francisco, as the Niners' secondary has a dearth of able bodies. Three cornerbacks were injured in the team's Week 3 game and two of those failed to return to the field. The model sees standout receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combining for nearly 140 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson posts over 250 total yards. San Francisco's inability to contain Seattle's passing attack is a major reason why the model projects the Seahawks to cover.

Another one of the top Week 4 NFL picks from the model: The Browns (-2) cover the spread on the road against the Vikings well over 50 percent of the time. Cleveland is an extremely balanced team, as it ranks eighth in points scored and points allowed. Along with Buffalo, the Browns are one of two NFL teams among the top 10 in scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Browns' offense will be the biggest issue that Minnesota has to deal with in Week 4. The Vikings rank 27th in total defense as the league's best rushing attack comes into town. Led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland ranks first in rushing touchdowns (eight), second in rushing yards (524) and fourth in yards per carry (5.1). The duo is projected to top 160 combined yards from scrimmage, while Baker Mayfield has an efficient game, completing almost 70 percent of his passes.

After sacking Justin Fields nine times in Week 3, Cleveland will also get to Kirk Cousins by having multiple sacks and intercepting the Vikings' quarterback. Cleveland is forecasted to control the clock with its running game, leading to the under (51.5) hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the Browns cover in over 50 percent of projections.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Falcons (+1.5, 48)

Lions at Bears (-3, 42)

Titans at Jets (+7, 44)

Browns at Vikings (+2, 51.5)

Colts at Dolphins (-2, 42.5)

Panthers at Cowboys (-4.5, 50.5)

Giants at Saints (-7.5, 42)

Chiefs at Eagles (+7, 54.5)

Texans at Bills (-16, 47)

Cardinals at Rams (-4.5, 55)

Seahawks at 49ers (-2.5, 52)

Ravens at Broncos (-1, 45)

Steelers at Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Patriots (+7, 49)

Monday, Oct. 4

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 52.5)