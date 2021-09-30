If you're looking for one of the largest Week 4 NFL spreads, look no further than Texans vs. Bills. The hometown Bills are staggering 16-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds according to Caesars Sportsbook, giving the game the largest spread of the 2021 season. NFL Vegas lines this large could attract plenty of interest among bettors, but which side should you go with for your Week 4 NFL picks? Houston will be coming off extra rest after playing on Thursday in Week 3, and just one game separates these two teams in the standings. Is this game worthy of your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the NFL lines are listed below, and before making any Week 4 NFL picks on these games or others, be sure to see the Week 4 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Seahawks (+2.5) cover the spread against the 49ers. The Seahawks have dominated the recent head-to-head series, winning the last two contests played in San Francisco. Seattle has won six of the last seven road games in this matchup and Russell Wilson has thrown eight straight touchdowns against the Niners since his last pick.

Wilson should again pick apart San Francisco, as the Niners' secondary has a dearth of able bodies. Three cornerbacks were injured in the team's Week 3 game and two of those failed to return to the field. The model sees standout receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combining for nearly 140 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson posts over 250 total yards. San Francisco's inability to contain Seattle's passing attack is a major reason why the model projects the Seahawks to cover.

Another one of the top Week 4 NFL picks from the model: The Browns (-2) cover the spread on the road against the Vikings well over 50 percent of the time. Cleveland is an extremely balanced team, as it ranks eighth in points scored and points allowed. Along with Buffalo, the Browns are one of two NFL teams among the top 10 in scoring offense and scoring defense.

The Browns' offense will be the biggest issue that Minnesota has to deal with in Week 4. The Vikings rank 27th in total defense as the league's best rushing attack comes into town. Led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland ranks first in rushing touchdowns (eight), second in rushing yards (524) and fourth in yards per carry (5.1). The duo is projected to top 160 combined yards from scrimmage, while Baker Mayfield has an efficient game, completing almost 70 percent of his passes.

After sacking Justin Fields nine times in Week 3, Cleveland will also get to Kirk Cousins by having multiple sacks and intercepting the Vikings' quarterback. Cleveland is forecasted to control the clock with its running game, leading to the under (51.5) hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the Browns cover in over 50 percent of projections. 

How to make Week 4 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's calling for an undefeated team to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which undefeated team goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, spreads, lines

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Falcons (+1.5, 48)

BET NOW

Lions at Bears (-3, 42)

Titans at Jets (+7, 44)

Browns at Vikings (+2, 51.5)

Colts at Dolphins (-2, 42.5)

Panthers at Cowboys (-4.5, 50.5)

Giants at Saints (-7.5, 42)

Chiefs at Eagles (+7, 54.5)

Texans at Bills (-16, 47)

Cardinals at Rams (-4.5, 55)

Seahawks at 49ers (-2.5, 52)

Ravens at Broncos (-1, 45)

Steelers at Packers (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Patriots (+7, 49)

Monday, Oct. 4

Raiders at Chargers (-3, 52.5)

