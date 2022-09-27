The Sunday portion of the Week 4 NFL schedule will start and end with two rematches from memorable postseason games. Saints vs. Vikings will kick off the day over in London after the two teams were infamously involved in the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018. To close out the action on Sunday Night Football, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers will take place nearly 20 months after they clashed in Super Bowl LV. The latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook have the Chiefs as 3-point favorites, while Minnesota is a 3-point favorite over New Orleans, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

Other anticipated games include a pair of 2-1 teams battling for AFC supremacy as the Ravens host the Bills, as well as Doug Pederson returning to his old stomping grounds as the Jaguars visit the Eagles. There are 10 games this week with NFL Vegas odds of a field goal or less, which will make placing your Week 4 NFL bets even more difficult. All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Steelers (-4) cover against the Jets. Both teams are coming off double-digit defeats, but Pittsburgh has the advantage of extra rest, since it played last Thursday and is at home. The Jets are 7-13 against the spread since the start of last season, while Pittsburgh is 9-10-1.

Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers' offense haven't been lighting up the scoreboard but the Jets' defense could be just what they need to get on track. New York has a knack for allowing other teams lengthy drives, as the Jets have the second-worst third down defense in the league, allowing conversions over 51% of the time. They also have allowed the third-highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. The Steelers are projected to win by at least a touchdown and cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Lions (-6) cover the spread at home versus the Seahawks. Detroit ranks second in scoring, third in yards, and has committed just two turnovers all year.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have come back to Earth after their surprising Week 1 victory over Russell Wilson and Denver. Seattle has both lost straight-up and against the spread in their last two games, even falling to the Falcons at home in Week 3. Just three teams have scored fewer points, and the defense isn't making up for the offense's struggles. The model has Detroit improving to 4-0 ATS with ease, as it has the Lions covering well over 50 percent of the time. With Detroit's run game eating up the clock, the model also says the Under (50) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 29

Dolphins at Bengals (-3, 47.5)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints (+2.5, 44)

Browns at Falcons (+2.5, 48)

Bills at Ravens (+3, 53)

Commanders at Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-6.5, 50)

Chargers at Texans (+6.5, 45.5)

Titans at Colts (-3.5, 43)

Bears at Giants (-3, 39.5)

Jaguars at Eagles (-7, 48)

Jets at Steelers (-3.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Panthers (-1, 44)

Patriots at Packers (-11, 41)

Broncos at Raiders (-2, 44)

Chiefs at Buccaneers (+3, 45)

Monday, Oct. 3

Rams at 49ers (-2, 44)