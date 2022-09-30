Several Super Bowl contenders will have a chance to make a statement as the Week 4 NFL schedule unfolds. The Buccaneers and Chiefs are coming off their first losses of the season, and now Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will try to avoid consecutive defeats when they square off on Sunday Night Football. The Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Chiefs as one-point favorites. After suffering a 31-10 setback in their opener, the Rams have reeled off two straight wins, but the defending champs are 1.5-point underdogs on the road against the 49ers on Monday in the latest NFL spreads.

Other notable Week 4 NFL Vegas odds include Bills (-3.5) vs. Ravens, Titans vs. Colts (-3) and Jaguars vs. Eagles (-6.5). Which spreads, totals and money lines should you target in your Week 4 NFL bets? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 4 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Steelers (-3) cover against the Jets. Joe Flacco's intriguing start to the season appeared to come to an end in Week 3, when he completed just 28-of-52 passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to Cincinnati. Meanwhile, quarterback Zach Wilson will make his return to action in Week 4 following his recovery from a preseason meniscus injury.

While Wilson's return is bad news for Flacco, it should be welcome to those backing the Steelers. Wilson wasn't dangerous when he was on the field last season and should be even less so this week if he is cleared to play. The model predicts that Wilson will just clear 200 yards passing with a turnover against a diminished Pittsburgh defense. The Jets were competitive two weeks ago against Cleveland, but the Steelers cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations while New York's offense should sputter.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: The Lions (-4) cover the spread at home versus the Seahawks. Detroit is coming off a disappointing 28-24 defeat against the Vikings that saw the defense give up 14 points in the fourth quarter. Despite the defeat, the Lions will enter Sunday's matchup confident they can secure the victory at home.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been playing well through the first three weeks, throwing for 748 yards, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been disappointing after beating the Broncos in their season-opener, losing their last two games. Seattle's defense is giving up 397.3 yards per game this season, which doesn't bode well against a Detroit offense averaging 409.0 yards per game, the third-best mark in the NFL. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Lions will cover the spread over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 4 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints (+2.5, 43.5)

Browns at Falcons (+1.5, 48.5)

Bills at Ravens (+3, 51)

Commanders at Cowboys (-3, 41.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-4, 48)

Chargers at Texans (+5, 44)

Titans at Colts (-3.5, 42.5)

Bears at Giants (-3, 39.5)

Jaguars at Eagles (-6.5, 47)

Jets at Steelers (-3, 41.5)

Cardinals at Panthers (-1.5, 43)

Patriots at Packers (-9.5, 40.5)

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5, 45.5)

Chiefs at Buccaneers (+1, 45)

Monday, Oct. 3

Rams at 49ers (-1.5, 42.5)