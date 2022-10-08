The Week 5 NFL schedule features a plethora of mouthwatering matchups, including division-rivalries like Bengals vs. Ravens, Bears vs. Vikings and Raiders vs. Chiefs. Division-rivalries are often tough to predict given the familiarity of both teams, but it will be especially difficult in Week 5. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Ravens are three-point favorites against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week.

Baltimore has dominated its AFC North rivals over the years, beating Cincinnati in five of the last seven meetings. However, the Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Ravens and beat Baltimore twice last season. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Washington opened the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Commanders have lost their last three games. Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled after throwing seven touchdowns in his first two games. In fact, Wentz has thrown for fewer than 215 yards in his last two outings. In Sunday's loss against the Cowboys, Wentz finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Titans, meanwhile, enter Sunday's matchup with confidence after winning back-to-back games. In addition, the road team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two franchises. The Commanders are also just 8-16 in their last 24 games at FedEx Field. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Titans will cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Jacksonville has played just one home game thus far, a 24-point shutout win over the Colts. Jacksonville ranks third with a plus-38 point differential, trailing only arguably the top two teams in the NFL, the Bills and Eagles.

The Jags fell to Philly in Week 4 thanks to wet conditions that resulted in four lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence. That was certainly an outlier of a game since Lawrence had just three combined lost fumbles over his previous 17 games. The Jags have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, while Houston is in the bottom half of the league in both categories. Jacksonville is projected to win by double-digits and to cover in well over 50% of simulations. The model also has the Under (44.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)