Fifteen years after the NFL began its international series, the last team to cross the pond will do so as part of the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Green Bay Packers will play their first ever regular season game outside the United States when they take on the New York Giants in London. The Giants played in the first NFL London game in 2007 and their 2-0 overseas record makes them one of five teams who are undefeated in international games (min. two). The Packers are eight-point favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week.

Despite the low total, the number is sure to attract plenty of Week 5 NFL bets considering the Under is 3-1 for both teams this season. Only one other game this week has a lower total, 49ers vs. Panthers (39.5). It's always enticing to jump on the Over in games with low totals, but which side should you lean towards with your NFL predictions? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Tennessee (2-2) has won outright and covered in its last two games, while Washington (1-3) is going in the opposite direction. The Commanders won and covered in their season-opener, but have lost straight-up and against the spread in their last three games.

Washington's offense is in shambles, as Carson Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions (five) and sacks taken (17). The defense isn't any better, as the Commanders have the fewest takeaways in the league (one), while ranking in the bottom 10 in points allowed and yards allowed. Tennessee is rounding into form behind Derrick Henry's resurgence, as the two-time rushing champ has 290 total yards and two scores over his last two games. The model has Henry having another 100-yard game of total offense.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Houston (0-3-1) is the league's lone winless team and is coming off its biggest loss of the season. After covering in its first two games and pushing in Week 3, the Texans failed to cover at home last week versus a depleted Chargers squad.

Houston has been dominated in the trenches this year and ranks in the bottom eight in rushing yards and rushing yards allowed. The two-headed backfield of James Robinson and Travis Etienne is projected to combine for over 150 scrimmage yards on Sunday and average 5.0 yards per scrimmage. That allows Jacksonville to cover well over 50% of the time, and the model also has the Under (44.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it also says an underdog delivers a huge upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog delivers a huge upset? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Colts at Broncos (-3, 43.5)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41.5)

Steelers at Bills (-14, 47)

Chargers at Browns (+3, 48.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 44.5)

Bears at Vikings (-7, 43)

Lions at Patriots (-3, 47)

Seahawks at Saints (-4, 45)

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 44.5)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-6.5, 45.5)

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42)

49ers at Panthers (+5, 39.5)

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49.5)

Cowboys at Rams (-4.5, 45.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48)

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 53)

