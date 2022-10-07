The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team with an unblemished record entering the Week 5 NFL schedule. However, the Eagles will need to keep winning if they want to stay atop the NFC West standings after the Cowboys (3-1) and Giants (3-1) continued their strong starts to the season. Philadelphia will travel across the country to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles are five-point favorites on the road, one of the larger NFL spreads of the week.

Other notable Week 5 NFL Vegas odds include Cowboys vs. Rams (-4.5), Steelers vs. Bills (-14) and Bengals vs. Ravens (-3). Which spreads, totals and money lines should you target in your Week 5 NFL bets? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Tennessee is coming off an important 24-17 win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts despite not scoring a single point in the second half. Tennessee got off to a blistering start behind running back Derrick Henry, who finished the game with 22 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Henry has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Commanders have been disappointing after beating the Jaguars in their season-opener, losing their last three games. Washington's defense is giving up 26.8 points per game this season, which ranks 29th. Plus, the Commanders are just 8-16 in their last 24 games at FedEx Field. That's one of the reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Titans will cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Jacksonville has played just one home game thus far, a 24-point shutout win over the Colts. Jacksonville ranks third with a plus-38 point differential, trailing only arguably the top two teams in the NFL, the Bills and Eagles.

The Jags fell to Philly in Week 4 thanks to wet conditions that resulted in four lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence. That was certainly an outlier of a game since Lawrence had just three combined lost fumbles over his previous 17 games. The Jags have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, while Houston is in the bottom half of the league in both categories. Jacksonville is projected to win by double-digits and to cover in well over 50% of simulations. The model also has the Under (44.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)