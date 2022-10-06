USATSI

The reach of Cowboys nation is likely to be on full display on Sunday when Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams. Cowboys' training camp is held in Southern California, and what should be a split crowd has the Rams as 5.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Dak Prescott will reportedly not return after thumb surgery, leaving Cooper Rush to try to cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week.

The Cowboys are 3-1 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 1-3. The Week 5 NFL schedule has Cowboys vs. Rams as one of four games with Week 5 NFL Vegas lines of greater than a field goal but less than a touchdown. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Washington has one more win than the Houston Texans, but you can make the case the Commanders are the league's poorest team. They rank 25th in scoring offense and 29th in scoring defense, making them the only team in the bottom 10 of both categories.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has rediscovered the formula that allowed it to be the AFC's No. 1 overall seed last year. The team has won and covered its last two games, thanks to Derrick Henry reclaiming his throne as arguably the league's best running back. Henry has gone over 140 scrimmage yards in back-to-back weeks, despite facing two top-10 run defenses. Tennessee covers as 2.5-point favorites in almost 60% of simulations.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Jacksonville has played just one home game thus far, a 24-point shutout win over the Colts. Jacksonville ranks third with a plus-38 point differential, trailing only arguably the top two teams in the NFL, the Bills and Eagles.

The Jags fell to Philly in Week 4 thanks to wet conditions that resulted in four lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence. That was certainly an outlier of a game since Lawrence had just three combined lost fumbles over his previous 17 games. The Jags have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, while Houston is in the bottom half of the league in both categories. Jacksonville is projected to win by double-digits and to cover in well over 50% of simulations. The model also has the Under (44.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule, and it also says an underdog delivers a huge upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which underdog delivers a huge upset? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 6

Colts at Broncos (-3, 42)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
-170
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
o42
-110
BET NOW
IND
+143
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
u42
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-385
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
o41
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+300
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
u41
-110
BET NOW

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-900
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o46.5
-110
BET NOW
PIT
+600
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u46.5
-110
BET NOW

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
-320
BET NOW
-7
+100
BET NOW
o43.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+250
BET NOW
+7
-120
BET NOW
u43.5
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-335
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+260
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
-170
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+143
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
-225
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+185
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+152
BET NOW
+3.5
-115
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
MIA
-180
BET NOW
-3.5
-105
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-420
BET NOW
-9
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+320
BET NOW
+9
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
SF
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+192
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-235
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
-240
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
DAL
+196
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-170
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
CIN
+143
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-345
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
LV
+270
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW