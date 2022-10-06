The reach of Cowboys nation is likely to be on full display on Sunday when Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams. Cowboys' training camp is held in Southern California, and what should be a split crowd has the Rams as 5.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Dak Prescott will reportedly not return after thumb surgery, leaving Cooper Rush to try to cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week.

The Cowboys are 3-1 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 1-3. The Week 5 NFL schedule has Cowboys vs. Rams as one of four games with Week 5 NFL Vegas lines of greater than a field goal but less than a touchdown. All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Washington has one more win than the Houston Texans, but you can make the case the Commanders are the league's poorest team. They rank 25th in scoring offense and 29th in scoring defense, making them the only team in the bottom 10 of both categories.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has rediscovered the formula that allowed it to be the AFC's No. 1 overall seed last year. The team has won and covered its last two games, thanks to Derrick Henry reclaiming his throne as arguably the league's best running back. Henry has gone over 140 scrimmage yards in back-to-back weeks, despite facing two top-10 run defenses. Tennessee covers as 2.5-point favorites in almost 60% of simulations.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Jacksonville has played just one home game thus far, a 24-point shutout win over the Colts. Jacksonville ranks third with a plus-38 point differential, trailing only arguably the top two teams in the NFL, the Bills and Eagles.

The Jags fell to Philly in Week 4 thanks to wet conditions that resulted in four lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence. That was certainly an outlier of a game since Lawrence had just three combined lost fumbles over his previous 17 games. The Jags have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, while Houston is in the bottom half of the league in both categories. Jacksonville is projected to win by double-digits and to cover in well over 50% of simulations. The model also has the Under (44.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 6

Colts at Broncos (-3, 42)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41)

Steelers at Bills (-14, 46.5)

Chargers at Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 43.5)

Bears at Vikings (-7, 44)

Lions at Patriots (-3, 45.5)

Seahawks at Saints (-5.5, 46)

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 46)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-9, 48)

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42.5)

49ers at Panthers (+6.5, 39)

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49)

Cowboys at Rams (-5.5, 42.5)

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48.5)

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 51)