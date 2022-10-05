USATSI

Entering the Week 5 NFL schedule, 30 teams have already played at least one divisional game. The last two will get into the action on Sunday when the Jets play their first AFC East game against the Dolphins and the Ravens play their first AFC North contest versus the Bengals. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Still, Joe Burrow and the Bengals swept last year's season series, hanging 41 points on Baltimore in each game.

The Jets are 3.5-point underdogs in the NFL Vegas odds, even with Teddy Bridgewater expected to start in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Miami. New York has lost four straight to Miami and eight of the last nine meetings. Should that recent history affect your Week 5 NFL bets? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover against the Commanders in almost 60% of simulations. Tennessee (2-2) has won outright and covered in its last two games, while Washington (1-3) is going in the opposite direction. The Commanders won and covered in their season-opener, but have lost straight-up and against the spread in their last three games.

Washington's offense is in shambles, as Carson Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions (five) and sacks taken (17). The defense isn't any better, as the Commanders have the fewest takeaways in the league (one), while ranking in the bottom 10 in points allowed and yards allowed. Tennessee is rounding into form behind Derrick Henry's resurgence, as the two-time rushing champ has 290 total yards and two scores over his last two games. The model has Henry having another 100-yard game of total offense.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: The Jaguars (-7) cover at home in a divisional matchup against the Texans. Jacksonville has played just one home game thus far, a 24-point shutout win over the Colts. Jacksonville ranks third with a plus-38 point differential, trailing only arguably the top two teams in the NFL, the Bills and Eagles.

The Jags fell to Philly in Week 4 thanks to wet conditions that resulted in four lost fumbles by Trevor Lawrence. That was certainly an outlier of a game since Lawrence had just three combined lost fumbles over his previous 17 games. The Jags have a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, while Houston is in the bottom half of the league in both categories. Jacksonville is projected to win by double-digits and to cover in well over 50% of simulations. The model also has the Under (44.5) hitting well over 50 percent of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks 

Week 5 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 6

Colts at Broncos (-3, 43.5)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
-170
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
IND
+143
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (-8, 41.5)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-385
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+300
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

Steelers at Bills (-14, 47)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-900
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o47
-110
BET NOW
PIT
+600
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u47
-110
BET NOW

Chargers at Browns (+3, 48.5)

Featured Game | Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CLE
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Jaguars (-7, 44.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
-345
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o44.5
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+270
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u44.5
-110
BET NOW

Bears at Vikings (-7, 43)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIN
-335
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
CHI
+260
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Patriots (-3, 47)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NE
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Seahawks at Saints (-4, 45)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
-240
BET NOW
-5.5
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
SEA
+196
BET NOW
+5.5
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW

Dolphins at Jets (+3.5, 44.5)

Featured Game | New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NYJ
+143
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
o44
-110
BET NOW
MIA
-170
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
u44
-110
BET NOW

Falcons at Buccaneers (-6.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TB
-420
BET NOW
-8.5
-110
BET NOW
o48
-110
BET NOW
ATL
+320
BET NOW
+8.5
-110
BET NOW
u48
-110
BET NOW

Titans at Commanders (+2.5, 42)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+118
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

49ers at Panthers (+5, 39.5)

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAR
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
SF
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Eagles at Cardinals (+5, 49.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARI
+192
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
PHI
-235
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Cowboys at Rams (-4.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LAR
-220
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o43
-110
BET NOW
DAL
+180
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u43
-110
BET NOW

Bengals at Ravens (-3, 48)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAL
-170
BET NOW
-3
-115
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
CIN
+143
BET NOW
+3
-105
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs (-7, 53)

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KC
-345
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
LV
+270
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW