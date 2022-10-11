The Week 6 NFL schedule is the first with byes, and four teams drew the short straw by having the earliest off-weeks. The reduced quantity has no impact on the quality of NFL matchups on tap. Perhaps the two biggest matchups are Chiefs vs. Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET, followed up Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is a 2-point road favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Philly is a 5-point home favorite, one of the larger NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+5.5) cover the spread at home against Baltimore. New York had its biggest test of the season versus Green Bay in London and passed with flying colors. The Giants overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and won outright as 9-point underdogs, making it the biggest upset of the 2022 NFL season.

New York is winning thanks to its run game and defensive efficiency when it matters the most. New York ranks among the top seven in third down defense and red zone defense, while Saquon Barkley is the early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year. He leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and will take on Baltimore's defense, which is allowing 5.0 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 26th in the league. New York has the second-best against the spread record in the NFL (4-1) and the model has the Giants covering in well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. Both teams are 3-2 straight-up, but the model sees Green Bay as far superior to New York. All three of the Jets' wins have come against backup quarterbacks or QBs who have since been benched.

Aaron Rodgers is neither of those, but Green Bay's defense may be what decides this game. It ranks second against the run and it has the ability to make the Jets one-dimensional and rely on Zach Wilson's arm. That's exactly the strategy teams utilize against New York as the sophomore QB has as many receiving TDs (one) this year as passing touchdowns. For his career, Wilson has twice as many turnovers (eight) as touchdown passes (four) on the road and sports a 2-6 record away from MetLife Stadium.

Green Bay is projected to win by double-digits in this one, covering with ease. The model also projects 49 combined points, with the Over (45) hitting in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Commanders at Bears (PK, 39.5)

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons (+6, 42.5)

Patriots at Browns (-3, 42.5)

Jets at Packers (-7.5, 45)

Jaguars at Colts (-1, 41)

Vikings at Dolphins (+3, 45.5)

Bengals at Saints (+1, 44)

Ravens at Giants (+5.5, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Steelers (+8.5, 42.5)

Panthers at Rams (-9.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (+2.5, 51.5)

Bills at Chiefs (+2, 53.5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-5, 43.5)

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers (-6.5, 46)