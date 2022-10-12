Several firsts populate the Week 6 NFL schedule, the most obvious being the introduction of bye weeks. Four teams are off this week, but Week 6 also features the first rematch of the season. The Jaguars and Colts squared off in Week 2, with Jacksonville shutting out Indianapolis, and the two divisional rivals will meet again on Sunday. Following the Jags' 24-0 demolition of the Colts a month ago, how will that result affect your Week 6 NFL bets? Caesars Sportsbook has Indianapolis as a one-point favorite in its latest Week 6 NFL odds, with the Over/Under set at 41.

It is one of just four divisional matchups on this week's slate of games, with fellow AFC South teams Tennessee and Houston on bye. All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Giants (+5.5) cover the spread at home against Baltimore. New York had its biggest test of the season versus Green Bay in London and passed with flying colors. The Giants overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and won outright as 9-point underdogs, making it the biggest upset of the 2022 NFL season.

New York is winning thanks to its run game and defensive efficiency when it matters the most. New York ranks among the top seven in third down defense and red zone defense, while Saquon Barkley is the early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year. He leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and will take on Baltimore's defense, which is allowing 5.0 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 26th in the league. New York has the second-best against the spread record in the NFL (4-1) and the model has the Giants covering in well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Packers (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets in almost 60% of simulations. New York has won both of Zach Wilson's starts, but you have to look at the opposition it faced in each. First, the Jets defeated Pittsburgh, which replaced Mitchell Trubisky with rookie Kenny Pickett mid-game. Then, the Steelers beat the Dolphins, who had backup Teddy Bridgewater play just one snap before getting hurt and being supplanted by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. It won't get that luxury with Aaron Rodgers on the other sideline, as the four-time MVP has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games.

Green Bay's offense may not have found its groove yet but the defense is elite in multiple areas. The Packers rank No. 5 in total defense, No. 4 in third-down defense and No. 2 against the run. New York has a stud rookie running back in Breece Hall, but the model forecasts him as being the only Jets player to top 55 scrimmage yards on Sunday. The Packers cover in almost 60% of simulations. The model also says the Over (45) hits in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 13

Commanders at Bears (PK, 39.5)

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons (+6, 42.5)

Patriots at Browns (-3, 42.5)

Jets at Packers (-7.5, 45)

Jaguars at Colts (-1, 41)

Vikings at Dolphins (+3, 45.5)

Bengals at Saints (+1, 44)

Ravens at Giants (+5.5, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Steelers (+8.5, 42.5)

Panthers at Rams (-9.5, 41.5)

Cardinals at Seahawks (+2.5, 51.5)

Bills at Chiefs (+2, 53.5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-5, 43.5)

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers (-6.5, 46)