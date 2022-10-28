With the Panthers, Commanders and Bears pulling off big upsets last week, underdogs of more than a field goal are off to a historic start in the 2022 NFL schedule. Underdogs of four-plus points are 21-31-1 straight up this year, and that 38% winning percentage is the best through Week 7 since the 1970 merger. Looking at the Week 8 NFL schedule, there are four teams who are underdogs of at least four points in the NFL odds: Panthers vs. Falcons (-4.5) and Bears vs. Cowboys (-9.5). How should you evaluate the Week 8 NFL spreads?. All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Colts (-3) cover the spread at home against Washington. The Commanders rank in the bottom 10 in total offense and have the fewest takeaways in the league. They have topped 17 points just once over their last five games, while the defense has given up at least 21 points in six of seven contests.

On the other side, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor came off a two-game absence in Week 7 to produce 85 total yards and average 5.8 yards per carry, while Washington is in the bottom half of the league in yards per rush allowed. The Commanders don't have enough offensive firepower to stick with the Colts on the road and the model has Indianapolis winning by more than a touchdown. Thus, the Colts (-4) cover in over 60% of simulations and the Over (41.5) is projected to hit well over 50% of the time.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 8 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Raiders, even though they are road favorites over the Saints. Las Vegas is as good as advertised on offense, but is much worse than expected on the other side of the ball. It particularly struggles where it matters the most, third downs and in the red zone. The Raiders rank 26th in third down defense and 30th in red zone defense, so teams are converting with ease against them.

The Saints rank in the top 10 on offense in both of those statistics, in addition to ranking No. 3 in total offense. Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards since Week 5 and New Orleans should be healthier at receiver following a mini-bye. Additionally, the Raiders are one of just three winless teams on the road (0-3) this season and the Superdome provides one of the best home-field advantages for the Saints. There are just too many factors going against the Raiders in this one, so the model says to steer clear of them for Week 8 NFL survivor picks despite Vegas being the favorite.

Top Week 8 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 8 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Titans beat the Texans. Tennessee has won four of the last five meetings against Houston and enters Sunday's AFC South matchup full of confidence. The Titans are on a four-game winning streak, while the Texans have lost three of their last four.

Houston's defense has given up 34 or more points in two of their last three games. The offense hasn't been much better, averaging just 17.7 points per game this season. SportsLine's model predicts that Tennessee running back Derrick Henry will rack up 108 rushing yards against Houston's porous defense on Sunday, helping the Titans win outright in nearly 60% of simulations.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos vs. Jaguars (-2.5, 39.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-4.5, 41)

Bears at Cowboys (-9.5, 42.5)

Dolphins at Lions (+3.5, 51.5)

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5, 49)

Raiders at Saints (+1.5, 49.5)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 40.5)

Steelers at Eagles (-11, 43)

Titans at Texans (+2, 40.5)

Commanders at Colts (-3, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+1.5, 43)

Giants at Seahawks (-3, 44.5)

Packers at Bills (-11.5, 47.5)

Monday, Oct. 31

Bengals at Browns (+3, 46.5)