Football fans have been waiting for a Joe Mixon breakout game for the past few seasons, but Cincinnati's commitment to getting him going in the run game has been inconsistent. Mixon took matters into his own hands in Week 9 and ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers, with 58 receiving yards and another score in a 42-21 win. Mixon and the Bengals are on bye this week, but big-time running backs who were off last week are back in action on Sunday. Nick Chubb and the Browns are 3.5-point underdogs to the Miami Dolphins in the Week 10 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Saquon Barkley and the Giants are 4.5-point home favorites against Houston in the NFL spreads. Which teams should you target in your NFL survivor picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Titans (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Broncos almost 60% of the time. The Broncos had a bye week following their narrow win in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, but have been underwhelming this season. Prior to Week 8, Denver had lost four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off of an overtime loss to Kansas City in Week 9, but has been without quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the last two games. Fortunately for the Titans, they haven't needed much from the passing game with running back Derrick Henry playing so well. Since Week 4, he has rushed for 678 yards with seven touchdowns, while the Broncos have allowed 346 total rushing yards over their last two games.

The model predicts that Henry will push for yet another 100-yard game, leading the Titans to cover the spread in nearly 60% of all simulations.

Top Week 10 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 10 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the avoid the Saints, even though they are favorites over the Steelers. New Orleans is coming off a short week after playing on Monday and will visit a Steelers team coming off a bye. Rest means more in football than in any other sport, and Pittsburgh will have an eight-day advantage in that regard.

New Orleans has also lost back-to-back road games to teams with a combined 5-13 record. As for Pittsburgh, its last home game was its upset win over the Buccaneers, and the team could get back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Few players on either side of the ball affect their team more so than Watt, as Pittsburgh is 52-24-2 (.684) when he plays compared to 1-10 (.090) when he doesn't. Given New Orleans' struggles away from the Superdome, the model is avoiding the Saints in Week 10 NFL survivor pool picks.

Top Week 10 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 10 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Giants beat the Texans. While Houston will be coming off a mini-bye after playing last Thursday, New York is coming off a traditional bye after having Week 9 off. The Giants will have the rest advantage as well as the historical edge, as they've won four straight meetings against the Texans.

Houston has lost three straight games this season, and those defeats have come by an average of 12.3 points. It's hard to see a path to victory for a Texans team that ranks 29th in total offense and 30th in total defense. Saquon Barkley is projected to have 94 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards. New York is also projected to have multiple takeaways and multiple sacks, which will be too much for Houston's offense to overcome.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Nov. 10

Falcons at Panthers (+2.5, 42.5)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers (-3, 44.5)

Vikings at Bills (-3.5, 43.5)

Lions at Bears (-3, 48.5)

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9.5, 50.5)

Browns at Dolphins (-3.5, 48.5)

Texans at Giants (-4.5, 40.5)

Saints at Steelers (+1.5, 40)

Broncos at Titans (-2.5, 36.5)

Colts at Raiders (-6, 42.5)

Cowboys at Packers (+4.5, 43)

Cardinals at Rams (-1.5, 41)

Chargers at 49ers (-7, 45.5)

Monday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles (-11, 44)