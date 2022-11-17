mac-jones-1400-us.jpg
Ahead of Week 9, the last five Baltimore Ravens games were decided by five points or fewer. The Ravens went 3-2 in those contests, but were able to open the margin against the New Orleans Saints on November 7, winning 27-13. Baltimore comes off its bye this week, but is the biggest favorite in the Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook at -13 over the Carolina Panthers. None of the other Week 11 NFL spreads features a double-digit favorite. Other NFL matchups include Cowboys vs. Vikings (+1.5) and Eagles vs. Colts (+7). All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 11 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

Top Week 11 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-3) cover the spread at home against the Jets. The Patriots have won and covered the spread in their last four games against the Jets.

The Jets also had off in Week 10, and this is the second consecutive season head coach Robert Saleh will face New England after a bye. Last year, that didn't go well for him and the Jets were roasted by the Patriots, 54-13. Over their last three games, the Jets have allowed 366 rushing yards, including 71 to Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 8.

Stevenson also had 72 receiving yards in New England's 22-17 win against the Jets a few weeks ago and should be poised for another big performance. The model projects Stevenson will finish with over 80 total yards and that New England covers in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 11 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 11 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Commanders, even though they are favorites over the Texans. Houston has two scheduling advantages in this contest: is playing at home and faces a Washington team on a short week after the Commanders played on Monday. Additionally, the single most dynamic player on the field may play for Houston, Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Dameon Pierce.

The fourth-round running back has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards over his last six contests, while the Commanders have given up over 110 rushing yards over their last five games. Houston has also been surprisingly strong against the pass this year, as its nine passing TDs allowed are the second-fewest in the NFL. That will make it tough for backup Taylor Heinicke to find the end zone, and Washington's offense already struggles in key situations, ranking among the bottom six in third-down and fourth-down conversion percentage. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 11 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 11 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Panthers. It's hard to envision a path to victory for Carolina considering the weaknesses up and down the roster. The Panthers rank in the bottom 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense, the only team in the bottom 10 in all four categories.

On the other hand, Baltimore ranks fourth in scoring, and its plus-seven turnover differential is the third-best in the league. The Ravens' defense is also looking like the D of old, as they've allowed 24 or fewer points in their last five games. Baltimore is poised to face Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't won a road game in over a calendar year. There's a reason why Baltimore is the biggest favorite of Week 11 and the model has the Ravens prevailing in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 11 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 11 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 17

Packers at Titans (-3, 41)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons (-3, 49)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Panthers at Ravens (-13, 41)

Featured Game | Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers
Browns at Bills (-8, 41.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Commanders at Texans (+3, 40.5)

Featured Game | Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders
Eagles at Colts (+7, 44)

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Jets at Patriots (-3, 38)

Featured Game | New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Rams at Saints (-3.5, 39)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams
Lions at Giants (-3, 45)

Featured Game | New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
Raiders at Broncos (-3, 41.5)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Cowboys at Vikings (+1.5, 47.5)

Featured Game | Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
Bengals at Steelers (+3.5, 41)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Chiefs at Chargers (+5.5, 50)

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals (+8, 43.5)

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
