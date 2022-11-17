Ahead of Week 9, the last five Baltimore Ravens games were decided by five points or fewer. The Ravens went 3-2 in those contests, but were able to open the margin against the New Orleans Saints on November 7, winning 27-13. Baltimore comes off its bye this week, but is the biggest favorite in the Week 11 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook at -13 over the Carolina Panthers. None of the other Week 11 NFL spreads features a double-digit favorite. Other NFL matchups include Cowboys vs. Vikings (+1.5) and Eagles vs. Colts (+7). All of the Week 11 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 11 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 11 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-3) cover the spread at home against the Jets. The Patriots have won and covered the spread in their last four games against the Jets.

The Jets also had off in Week 10, and this is the second consecutive season head coach Robert Saleh will face New England after a bye. Last year, that didn't go well for him and the Jets were roasted by the Patriots, 54-13. Over their last three games, the Jets have allowed 366 rushing yards, including 71 to Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 8.

Stevenson also had 72 receiving yards in New England's 22-17 win against the Jets a few weeks ago and should be poised for another big performance. The model projects Stevenson will finish with over 80 total yards and that New England covers in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model's Week 11 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Commanders, even though they are favorites over the Texans. Houston has two scheduling advantages in this contest: is playing at home and faces a Washington team on a short week after the Commanders played on Monday. Additionally, the single most dynamic player on the field may play for Houston, Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Dameon Pierce.

The fourth-round running back has averaged nearly 100 rushing yards over his last six contests, while the Commanders have given up over 110 rushing yards over their last five games. Houston has also been surprisingly strong against the pass this year, as its nine passing TDs allowed are the second-fewest in the NFL. That will make it tough for backup Taylor Heinicke to find the end zone, and Washington's offense already struggles in key situations, ranking among the bottom six in third-down and fourth-down conversion percentage. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 11 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Panthers. It's hard to envision a path to victory for Carolina considering the weaknesses up and down the roster. The Panthers rank in the bottom 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense and total defense, the only team in the bottom 10 in all four categories.

On the other hand, Baltimore ranks fourth in scoring, and its plus-seven turnover differential is the third-best in the league. The Ravens' defense is also looking like the D of old, as they've allowed 24 or fewer points in their last five games. Baltimore is poised to face Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't won a road game in over a calendar year. There's a reason why Baltimore is the biggest favorite of Week 11 and the model has the Ravens prevailing in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Packers at Titans (-3, 41)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons (-3, 49)

Panthers at Ravens (-13, 41)

Browns at Bills (-8, 41.5)

Commanders at Texans (+3, 40.5)

Eagles at Colts (+7, 44)

Jets at Patriots (-3, 38)

Rams at Saints (-3.5, 39)

Lions at Giants (-3, 45)

Raiders at Broncos (-3, 41.5)

Cowboys at Vikings (+1.5, 47.5)

Bengals at Steelers (+3.5, 41)

Chiefs at Chargers (+5.5, 50)

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals (+8, 43.5)