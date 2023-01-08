The NFL season will conclude with Week 18 and the final matchup could pit two NFC North rivals against each other with a playoff spot on the line. The Packers will host the Lions and Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points according to the latest Week 18 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The only other team factoring into the final spot in the NFL playoff picture is the Seahawks, who are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Rams in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday according to the Week 18 NFL spreads. If Seattle loses, it's winner-takes-all between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football. Who should you back as you place your Week 18 NFL bets? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-6) cover the spread at home against the Rams. Seattle began the season with a 6-3 record and led the NFC West at the halfway point. However, losses in five of six saw them fade in the divisional race and now they need a win and help to claim an NFC Wild Card spot.

Now, they'll be taking on a Rams squad with nothing to play for. After a 2-1 start, the defending Super Bowl champions have lost 10 of 13 and are coming off a 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the Battle of SoFi Stadium last week.

The Rams allowed the Chargers to rush for 192 yards in the loss and now they'll have Kenneth Walker III to contend with. The rookie running back has rushed for 100 yards or more in back-to-back weeks and he's now 64 yards shy of 1,000 despite beginning the season as the second-string back. The model says he winds up just shy of that milestone, but does predict he'll score his 10th rushing touchdown to help Seattle cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model's Week 18 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they've beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa coach Todd Bowles said he plans on playing the starters despite the Bucs being locked into the No. 4 seed. But Bowles didn't say he planned on playing them the entire game and there is no reason to considering the risk of injury. Tom Brady was sacked a season-high three times last week, and Bowles certainly doesn't want to expose him to more hits, so expect Brady's stint on the field to be a short one.

The Falcons won last week and would like to keep their momentum going heading into the offseason. Atlanta also has the motivation of wanting to end that five-game losing streak to the Bucs, which predates Brady's arrival in Tampa. You don't want your final knockout pick to be utilized on a team with little incentive, so the model advises to avoid the Buccaneers in Week 18 NFL survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is still alive to earn the top seed in the NFC playoff picture, while Arizona has lost six straight games and is eliminated from playoff contention. The 49ers were double-digit favorites in their 38-10 win against Arizona two months ago in Glendale.

Arizona had to use its fourth starting quarterback in as many games last week, as David Blough stepped in for Colt McCoy. The Cardinals have been unable to overcome their quarterback carousel, getting held under 20 points in four straight games and five of their last six. They have lost seven of their last eight games against NFC West teams, which is one reason why the model loves San Francisco to win in blowout fashion on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4, 40)

Patriots at Bills (-7, 43.5)

Vikings at Bears (+6, 42.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-9, 39.5)

Chargers at Broncos (-3, 40)

Lions at Packers (-4.5, 48.5)

Texans at Colts (-2.5, 38)

Jets at Dolphins (-3, 37)

Panthers at Saints (-3.5, 42)

Giants at Eagles (-14, 43)

Browns at Steelers (-2.5, 40)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14.5, 39.5)

Rams at Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+7, 40)