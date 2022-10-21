The New York Giants won their third straight game in thrilling fashion last Sunday, beating the Ravens 24-20 at home. Running back Saquon Barkley recorded 22 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, while Daniel Jones threw for 173 yards and two TDs in the victory. The Giants are now 3-point underdogs on the road against the Jaguars according to the latest Week 7 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Jacksonville has lost three straight, which includes a 13-6 setback against the Houston Texans in its last home game, potentially limiting their allure for NFL survivor pool picks. Should your Week 7 NFL bets and NFL office pool picks include the Giants to cover the spread or pull off the outright victory on the road? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6.5) cover the spread at home against Atlanta. Cincinnati knocked off another NFC South opponent last week, defeating the Saints 30-26 on the road. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show, hauling in seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Burrow also played well against the Saints, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs.

Meanwhile, the Falcons pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers at home. However, Atlanta's defense has been gashed through the air this season, giving up 281.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st. That doesn't bode well against a Cincinnati offense that ranks eighth in passing yards per game (248.7). That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Bengals will cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 7 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Ravens, even though they are favorites over the Browns. Baltimore has lost two of three games at home this season and its one victory was just by two points. The team is a shell of its former self defensively and ranks among the bottom 10 in total defense, passing yards allowed and red zone defense.

Even the Ravens' vaunted run game has fallen off, as it ranked in the top three the past four seasons but is sixth this year. Cleveland's run game has replaced Baltimore's as the best in the NFL, as the Browns lead the league in rushing yards and rank second in rushing touchdowns. Sunday's game could come down to who performs better on the ground, where the model has Cleveland outproducing Baltimore. That would give any team a chance to upset the Ravens, so the model sees Baltimore as too risky of a play for Week 7 survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 7 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Cowboys beat the Lions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will likely make his return after Cooper Rush has gone 4-1 in his place. The last time Prescott played the Lions was in 2019, when he threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions have been an exciting offensive side this season, but have been abysmal on defense. Even though Detroit is coming off a bye week, Dallas should have a motivational bump at home after two tough road games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Part of what sealed Dallas' fate last week were three turnovers on offense, but Detroit has forced the third-fewest turnovers (four). The model predicts that Prescott will make a clean return to action on Sunday and throw for nearly 290 yards with at least two touchdowns. His performance is a big factor in why the Cowboys win outright in well over 70 percent of all simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 23

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Panthers (+13, 39.5)

Falcons at Bengals (-6.5, 47.5)

Lions at Cowboys (-7, 49)

Giants at Jaguars (-3, 43)

Colts at Titans (-2.5, 42)

Packers at Commanders (+4.5, 41.5)

Jets at Broncos (+1, 38)

Texans at Raiders (-7, 45.5)

Seahawks at Chargers (-5, 50)

Chiefs at 49ers (+2, 48.5)

Steelers at Dolphins (-7, 44.5)

Monday, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots (-7.5, 39.5)