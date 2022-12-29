Seven divisional matchups and a potential AFC Championship Game preview highlight the Week 17 NFL schedule. Steelers vs. Ravens (-2.5) and Packers vs. Vikings (+3.5) are among the division battles and feature four teams still jockeying for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, Monday's clash between the Bills and Bengals features the first-ever meeting between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Which NFL bets, NFL office pool picks, and NFL survivor picks should you make? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-3) cover the spread at home against the Dolphins. Miami has stumbled down the stretch, losing four straight games. The Dolphins could also be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday after he entered the NFL's concussion protocol following the loss to the Packers.

New England, meanwhile, is giving up just 19.4 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The Patriots are led by Matthew Judon, who ranks second in the league with 15.5 sacks. Josh Uche is also having a stellar season for the Patriots, ranking 10th with 11.5 sacks. SportsLine's model is projecting New England's defense to hold the Dolphins to just 17 points while racking up 2.67 sacks and 1.15 interceptions, which helps the Patriots cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 17 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they are favorites versus the Panthers. Tampa barely dodged its third straight defeat in Week 16, as it needed overtime to defeat a Cardinals team down to its third-string quarterback. On the other hand, the Panthers ran all over a Lions squad that had won six of seven, and now Carolina controls its own destiny to win the NFC South. The Panthers have won three of their last four and quarterback Sam Darnold has provided the type of stability the team has lacked at that position.

Darnold has accounted for six total touchdowns versus zero turnovers since taking over in Week 12. Behind him is one of the most potent rushing attacks in the NFL, as the 320 yards on the ground Carolina racked up against Detroit are the sixth-most by any team over the last decade. Carolina ran for 173 yards in a Week 7 win over Tampa and the Bucs are 0-5 when they allow over 150 rushing yards this season. With momentum on Carolina's side, the model is steering clear of Tampa with Week 17 NFL knockout pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 17 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Lions beat the Bears. Detroit slipped up against Carolina in Week 16, but it took care of business in a Week 10 victory over Chicago. Detroit has won six of its last eight games and has been victorious in its last two home games, both coming by double-digits.

Going on the road has been a challenge for the Bears, who have lost their last four away games, with the average margin of defeat being 15.8 points. Chicago hasn't reached 25 points in its last five games, while the Lions are averaging 26.1. Then there are the motivation factors as the Bears have already been eliminated from postseason contention, while Detroit can't afford a slip-up. Both teams are projected to play to their records, with the Lions winning in over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a division leader. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which division leader goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 17 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 29

Cowboys at Titans (+12.5, 39.5)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Cardinals at Falcons (-3.5, 42)

Bears at Lions (-6, 52)

Jaguars at Texans (+4.5, 43.5)

Broncos at Chiefs (-12.5, 45)

Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 41.5)

Colts at Giants (-6, 38)

Saints at Eagles (-5.5, 44)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-3, 40.5)

Browns at Commanders (-2, 40.5)

49ers at Raiders (+10, 41.5)

Jets at Seahawks (+1.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Packers (-3.5, 48)

Rams at Chargers (-6.5, 41)

Steelers at Ravens (-2.5, 35)

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals (+1, 49.5)