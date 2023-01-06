With some teams having their postseason lives at stake and others having very little to play for, the Week 18 NFL odds run the gamut. Caesars Sportsbook has the largest spread at 14 for a pair of games: Eagles vs. Giants (+14) and 49ers vs. Cardinals (+14). One of the slimmest Week 18 NFL spreads is a pick'em for Jets vs. Dolphins, in which a loss by Miami would end its postseason chances. The Jets have already been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, so how should you evaluate this game when making Week 18 NFL picks? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-6.5) cover the spread at home against the Rams. After losing five of six, the Seahawks beat the Jets last week to get back to 8-8. If the playoffs were to start today, they'd be in. However, they need a win on Sunday and win by Detroit over Green Bay to earn their way in.

Luckily, they'll draw the reeling Rams (5-11), who are coming off their eighth double-digit loss of the season last week. In the battle of L.A. last week, the Chargers outgained the Rams by 154 yards and cruised to a 31-10 victory. When these two teams met a month ago in Los Angeles, the Seahawks earned a 27-23 win while outgaining the Rams by 119 yards.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has topped 100 yards in his last two games and he figures to create major problems for a Rams run defense that has given up 599 yards in its last four games. The model is predicting that Walker gets into the end zone on Sunday to help the Seahawks cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 18 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they've beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa coach Todd Bowles said he plans on playing the starters despite the Bucs being locked into the No. 4 seed. But Bowles didn't say he planned on playing them the entire game and there is no reason to considering the risk of injury. Tom Brady was sacked a season-high three times last week, and Bowles certainly doesn't want to expose him to more hits, so expect Brady's stint on the field to be a short one.

The Falcons won last week and would like to keep their momentum going heading into the offseason. Atlanta also has the motivation of wanting to end that five-game losing streak to the Bucs, which predates Brady's arrival in Tampa. You don't want your final knockout pick to be utilized on a team with little incentive, so the model advises to avoid the Buccaneers in Week 18 NFL survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but the 49ers can move up to No. 1 or drop down to No. 3, depending on Week 18 results. Thus, the Niners still have a lot to play for, and they also want to keep their nine-game winning streak intact before the postseason begins.

On the other hand, the Cardinals can't wait for the NFL season to come to an end. They've lost six straight games and averaged just 16.2 points during this stretch. San Francisco's offense has reached another level since Brock Purdy came under center as the team is averaging 32.5 points per game in his starts compared to 24.5 PPG with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Given the talent differences and the contrasting incentives at play, San Francisco could very well have the best of both worlds on Sunday. That is, picking up another victory while also getting to rest its players during a blowout. The model has San Francisco breezing to a double-digit win and being victorious straight-up in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 18 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a team on the playoff bubble. It's also backing a surprising team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which team on the playoff bubble goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs at Raiders (+9.5, 52)

Titans at Jaguars (-6.5, 38.5)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers at Falcons (-7.5, 39)

Patriots at Bills (-7.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Bears (+1.5, 46.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-7, 42.5)

Chargers at Broncos (+3, 40.5)

Lions at Packers (-4.5, 48.5)

Texans at Colts (-3, 38)

Jets at Dolphins (-2.5, 39.5)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Giants at Eagles (-13.5, 40.5)

Browns at Steelers (-3, 39)

Cardinals at 49ers (-13.5, 40)

Rams at Seahawks (-6.5, 41.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+3.5, 41.5)