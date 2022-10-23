Heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL schedule, teams have established themselves as clear contenders, but many division races are still tight. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are tied for the NFC South lead at 3-3, but the Bucs have lost three of their last four games. Despite its struggles, Tampa Bay is still an 11-point favorite against Carolina in the Week 7 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Atlanta is a six-point underdog at Cincinnati, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, but the Falcons have outperformed expectations this season. Could Atlanta pull another upset against a Bengals team that has won three of its last four games and provide value in your Week 7 NFL office pool picks and NFL survivor pool picks? All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6.5) cover the spread at home against Atlanta. Cincinnati knocked off another NFC South opponent last week, defeating the Saints 30-26 on the road. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show, hauling in seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Burrow also played well against the Saints, throwing for 300 yards and three TDs.

Meanwhile, the Falcons pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers at home. However, Atlanta's defense has been gashed through the air this season, giving up 281.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st. That doesn't bode well against a Cincinnati offense that ranks eighth in passing yards per game (248.7). That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects the Bengals will cover the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 7 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Ravens, even though they are favorites over the Browns. Division rivalries are often tough to predict given the familiarity of both teams. These AFC North rivals split the season series a year ago, with both teams winning at home.

The Ravens and Browns have shown promise in 2022, but they've also been inconsistent. Baltimore's defense is giving up 371.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 25th. The Browns feature the league's most explosive rushing attack, averaging 172.0 yards per game. Browns running back Nick Chubb leads the league with 649 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. There is a broad range of outcomes for this game, which is why the model is suggesting another matchup for your Week 7 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 7 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Cowboys beat the Lions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to be back after missing five games and couldn't come back to a more friendly matchup.

The Lions have given up the eighth-most yards to opposing offenses this season. Detroit is coming off of a bye week, which is typically considered a game planning advantage, but most of the Cowboys' film this season has featured Cooper Rush at quarterback. In three career games against the Lions, Prescott has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 911 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

The model predicts that Prescott will have another top performance, with more than 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. A successful return from Prescott is the primary reason the Cowboys are projected to win in 75 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 23

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Panthers (+13, 39.5)

Falcons at Bengals (-6.5, 47.5)

Lions at Cowboys (-7, 49)

Giants at Jaguars (-3, 43)

Colts at Titans (-2.5, 42)

Packers at Commanders (+4.5, 41.5)

Jets at Broncos (+1.5, 36.5)

Texans at Raiders (-7, 45.5)

Seahawks at Chargers (-5, 50)

Chiefs at 49ers (+2, 48.5)

Steelers at Dolphins (-7, 44.5)

Monday, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots (-7.5, 39.5)