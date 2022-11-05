Several 2023 Super Bowl contenders have a chance to make a statement as the Week 9 NFL schedule unfolds. The Chiefs are coming off their bye week, and now Patrick Mahomes and company look to win their third straight game when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Week 9 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Chiefs as 12.5-point favorites in that AFC showdown, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. Other notable Week 9 NFL Vegas odds include Rams vs. Buccaneers (-3), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (-2) and Ravens vs. Saints (+3). Which spreads, totals and money lines should you target in your Week 9 NFL bets? Which NFL office pool picks and NFL survivor pool picks can give you an edge? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Bears (+4.5) cover the spread at home against Miami 60% of the time. Miami is 5-3 and has won all five games that Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the one-win Lions in Week 8 and will now take on a Bears squad that has growing confidence on the offensive side of the ball.

After averaging just 274 yards per game over their first five contests, the Bears have averaged 384 over the last three weeks and they've piled up 62 points over their last two games. Chicago's running game has been particularly impressive, posting rushing totals of 237, 243 and 240 in the last three games with Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert all playing significant roles.

Miami's defense ranks 22nd in points allowed per game and just allowed a Lions offense that had only managed six points in their previous two games to pile up 393 yards of total offense and 27 points. The model is predicting that the Bears rush for well over 160 yards on Sunday to help Chicago cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Top Week 9 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 9 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Cardinals, even though they are home favorites over the Seahawks. Division-rivalries can be hard to predict given the familiarity of both teams. This NFC West rivalry is no different, with Seattle leading the all-time series 24-22-1.

Plus, the Seahawks enter Sunday's showdown with one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. In fact, the Seahawks are averaging 26.3 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the league. Quarterback Geno Smith has been sensational for Seattle, throwing for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's thrown two or more touchdown passes in five of his last six outings and now will face an Arizona defense that has given up 34 points in each of its last two games. There are just too many factors going against the Cardinals in this one, so the model says to steer clear of them for Week 9 NFL survivor picks despite Arizona being the favorite.

Top Week 9 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 9 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Patriots beat the Colts. The Colts may have moved on from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, but their results on the field didn't get any better last week in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. Ehlinger completed 73 percent of his passes and didn't throw an interception, but he finished with just 201 passing yards without a touchdown and lost a fumble.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played a complete game in New England's win over the Jets in Week 8 after getting benched against the Bears the previous week. He threw for 194 yards and a touchdown with a pick, but the bigger story was the response from New England's defense after an embarrassing loss to Chicago. The Patriots intercepted Zach Wilson three times and held the New York Jets to just 51 rushing yards in a 22-17 win. The model predicts that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will push for 100 yards on the ground, but the Pats will limit Ehlinger for a second consecutive week and finish with a win in nearly 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chargers at Falcons (+3, 49.5)

Dolphins at Bears (+4.5, 45.5)

Panthers at Bengals (-7, 42.5)

Packers at Lions (+3.5, 49.5)

Raiders at Jaguars (+2, 48)

Colts at Patriots (-5.5, 40.5)

Bills at Jets (+11.5, 46)

Vikings at Commanders (+3, 43.5)

Seahawks at Cardinals (-2, 49)

Rams at Buccaneers (-3, 42.5)

Titans at Chiefs (-12.5, 46)

Monday, Nov. 7

Ravens at Saints (+2.5, 47)