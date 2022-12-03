There are only six weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL schedule and the Minnesota Vikings could become the first team to wrap up their division even though they're on bye. Minnesota would need losses from the Packers and Lions to clinch the NFC North. The Lions are one-point home underdogs against the Lions according to the Week 13 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Packers are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Bears in the NFL betting lines. The latest Week 13 NFL spreads list the Cowboys as the biggest favorites of the week gainst the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is favored by 11, but Indianapolis has covered the spread in two of the three games since Jeff Saturday took over as the interim head coach. All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Giants (+2.5) cover the spread against the Commanders. These are the third and fourth-place teams in the NFC East standings, but both teams would be in the playoffs if they started today and Sunday's matchup is a critical one for both sides. Even with the Commanders coming in off wins in six of their last seven games and the Giants losing three of four, the game sets up well for New York.

Washington still hasn't had a bye week and the Giants have an extended break after playing on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. Expect Brian Daboll's team to be well-prepared and play with a chip on their shoulders as home underdogs against a team they're ahead of in the standings. That's why the model predicts that the Giants cover in well over 60% of simulations and win outright nearly 60% of the time as well. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 13 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Chargers, even though they are favorites over the Raiders. Los Angeles is coming off a gutsy victory over the Cardinals in which head coach Brandon Staley electing to go for two rather than taking the extra point and the tie. Los Angeles wound up converting and went on to win 25-24. The Chargers are now back above .500 and in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

However, the Chargers will face a confident Raiders team coming off back-to-back overtime wins. Las Vegas has gained 983 yards of total offense during that span and the Raiders have finally looked like the big-play offense that most were expecting when Josh McDaniels was hired and Davante Adams was acquired during the offseason. The Raiders have won four of the last seven meetings against the Chargers and the model is predicting they win outright well over 50% of the time. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 13 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Broncos. There has been plenty of early betting action on Baltimore, quickly pushing the line from 6.5 to eight. The Ravens rank second in the NFL in rushing yards gained and rushing yards allowed, so they should control the time of possession on Sunday.

Denver continues to struggle this season, suffering its third straight loss in a 23-10 setback against Carolina last week. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards. Baltimore's offense has been improving of late, and quarterback Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens more firepower than Denver, which is one reason why they are winning well over 70% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 4

Steelers at Falcons (+1, 42)

Broncos at Ravens (-8, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (+4.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Lions (+1, 51.5)

Browns at Texans (+7, 47)

Jets at Vikings (-3, 44.5)

Commanders at Giants (+2.5, 40.5)

Titans at Eagles (-5, 44.5)

Seahawks at Rams (+7.5, 41)

Dolphins at 49ers (-4, 46.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+2, 52.5)

Chargers at Raiders (+1.5, 50.5)

Colts at Cowboys (-11, 43.5)

Monday, Dec. 5

Saints at Buccaneers (-3.5, 40.5)