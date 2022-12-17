The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers will be try to keep their seasons alive when they square off Sunday during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Both teams are sitting at 5-8 and are in desperate need of a win this week. Carolina is a three-point home favorite in the Week 15 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Panthers are coming off consecutive wins over Denver and Seattle, so should you back them with your Week 15 NFL bets? Elsewhere in the Week 15 NFL spreads, Dallas is a four-point favorite at Jacksonville and Las Vegas is a one-point home favorite against New England. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Jets (-1) cover the spread at home against the Lions. New York has lost three of its last four games, but all three of those losses came on the road. The Jets have won three of their last four home games, beating Miami, Buffalo and Chicago, so they will be confident coming into this matchup. Detroit has not played a road game since Nov. 20, making this a difficult scheduling spot.

The Lions have gone 2-12-1 in their last 15 road games and quarterback Jared Goff will face the fourth-best pass defense in the NFL. New York is facing a weak Detroit defense, which will allow the Jets to get back on track offensively. They have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, making them one of the most undervalued teams in the league this season. SportsLine's model has New York covering the spread almost 60% of the time in this matchup. See which other teams to pick here.

The model's Week 15 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Falcons (5-8), even though they are a game ahead of the Saints (4-9) in the NFC South. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hasn't thrown for 200 yards in a game since Week 8 and has only done so three times total this season. Atlanta has been more committed to running the ball, but the Saints have held opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards six times this year.

Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave leads all first-year pass-catchers with 887 receiving yards this season and has over 350 more receiving yards than Atlanta first-rounder Drake London. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, and Olave should feast at home, which is why the model recommends looking elsewhere in your NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 15 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Chiefs beat the Texans. Kansas City owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chargers after sweeping the regular-season series and now owns a three-game lead in the division. That means that the math is simple for the Chiefs: they can clinch the AFC West with a victory.

Andy Reid's squad has won six of seven and is 10-3 this season with the three losses coming by a combined 10 points. The Chiefs haven't been strong against the spread this season (5-8), but they've shown an ability to make plays when needed. Meanwhile, Houston is 1-11-1 on the year and will be without star running back Dameon Pierce (ankle). That's a big reason why the model predicts a Chiefs victory in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Colts at Vikings (-3.5, 47.5)

Ravens at Browns (-3, 39)

Dolphins at Bills (-7, 43)

Sunday, Dec. 18

Falcons at Saints (-4, 43.5)

Steelers at Panthers (-3, 37.5)

Eagles at Bears (+9, 48.5)

Chiefs at Texans (+14.5, 49.5)

Cowboys at Jaguars (+4, 48)

Lions at Jets (-1, 43.5)

Cardinals at Broncos (-1.5, 36.5)

Patriots at Raiders (-1, 44.5)

Titans at Chargers (-3, 46.5)

Bengals at Buccaneers (+3.5, 45)

Giants at Commanders (-4.5, 40.5)

Monday, Dec. 19

Rams at Packers (-7, 39.5)