The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down to their final opportunity to secure their first home cover of the season. They are four-point home favorites over the Panthers in the latest Week 17 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, which has 11 of the 16 home teams as favorites this week. Overall, the Bucs are 3-11-1 against the spread, the worst mark in the league. They've covered just once over their last 13 games, so is it wise to fade Tom Brady's Buccaneers again with your Week 17 NFL predictions? Which NFL bets, NFL office pool picks, and NFL survivor picks should you make? All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 17 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 17 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 17 NFL picks is that the Patriots (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Dolphins. Miami has stumbled down the stretch, losing four straight games. The Dolphins could also be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday after he entered the NFL's concussion protocol following the loss to the Packers.

New England, meanwhile, is giving up just 19.4 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The Patriots are led by Matthew Judon, who ranks second in the league with 15.5 sacks. Josh Uche is also having a stellar season for the Patriots, ranking 10th with 11.5 sacks. SportsLine's model is projecting New England's defense to hold the Dolphins to just 17 points while racking up 2.67 sacks and 1.15 interceptions, which helps the Patriots cover the spread well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 17 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they are favorites versus the Panthers. Tampa Bay needed a late rally to escape with a win at Arizona in overtime last week despite entering the game as a 7.5-point favorite. The Buccaneers have been struggling to take care of business throughout the season, covering the spread just one time in their last nine home games.

They only need to win outright for survivor pool purposes, but the model is not high on Tampa Bay's trustworthiness right now. Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown six interceptions in his last three games, creating a recipe for an underdog to pull off an upset. Carolina has been trending in the right direction, winning three of its last four games. The Panthers are coming off an upset win against Detroit last week and the model believes they have a chance to spring another upset on Sunday. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 17 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 17 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Lions beat the Bears. Chicago's eight-game losing streak is tied for the longest in franchise history and it has allowed at least 25 points in each game during the streak. Meanwhile, Detroit already boasts a top-five offense in terms of points and yards, so this matchup will be one team's strength against another's weakness.

Jared Goff is on the best stretch of his career, as he has 12 touchdowns versus zero picks over his last seven games. Now, he faces a Bears defense that has allowed its last two opposing quarterbacks to account for three touchdowns apiece. Detroit must win to keep its playoff hopes alive, so it has an incentive that Chicago doesn't. The model projects the Lions to win in 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 17 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a division leader. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which division leader goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 17 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Jan. 1

Cardinals at Falcons (-5.5, 41.5)

Bears at Lions (-6, 52.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+3, 43)

Broncos at Chiefs (-12.5, 45)

Dolphins at Patriots (-2.5, 41)

Colts at Giants (-5.5, 39)

Saints at Eagles (-5.5, 41.5)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-4, 40.5)

Browns at Commanders (-2, 41)

49ers at Raiders (+9.5, 42.5)

Jets at Seahawks (+1.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Packers (-3.5, 47.5)

Rams at Chargers (-6.5, 42)

Steelers at Ravens (-2, 35.5)

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals (+1.5, 50)

