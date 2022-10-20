Four teams are coming off byes in Week 7, and two of them will face each other on Sunday when Houston visits Las Vegas. The Texans took a much-needed win into their week off, while the Raiders were frustratingly close to picking up their second win at Kansas City, only to lose in Week 5. Houston won the last game between the two in 2019 by a field goal, but which is a better team to back in your Week 7 NFL bets or NFL survivor pool picks? The Raiders are seven-point home favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but the Texans have only failed to cover the spread once this season.

Five other Week 7 NFL spreads are seven points or more, which could also help with your decisions in NFL confidence pool picks and other pick'em formats. All of the Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 7 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks is that the Bengals (-6.5) cover the spread at home against Atlanta. Cincinnati has covered in its last four games and won three of those outright. The offense and defense are hitting their strides, as the team just scored a season-high 30 points versus New Orleans, why Cincinnati has held four of its last five opponents to 20 points or fewer.

The Bengals have a plus-five turnover margin over their last five games and quarterback Joe Burrow operates the No. 3 third-down and No. 8 red zone offense. The Falcons should struggle to keep up since no player on Atlanta is projected to reach 60 yards from scrimmage. With home-field advantage and momentum, Cincinnati is forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also has the Over (47.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 7 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Ravens, even though they are favorites over the Browns. Baltimore is too inconsistent to back and Week 6's loss to New York was a microcosm of its year. The Ravens had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but blew it, marking the third time they have done that. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to have double-digit leads through their first six games but not have a winning record to show for it.

Cleveland knocked off the Ravens when these teams last played in December 2021. Lamar Jackson started that game and the Browns had a 21-point lead before Baltimore stormed back to make it competitive. The Ravens possess a bottom-10 total defense, and the model sees Baltimore as just too risky a play in its Week 7 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 7 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Cowboys beat the Lions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will likely make his return after Cooper Rush has gone 4-1 in his place. The last time Prescott played the Lions was in 2019, when he threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions have been an exciting offensive side this season, but have been abysmal on defense. Even though Detroit is coming off a bye week, Dallas should have a motivational bump at home after two tough road games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Part of what sealed Dallas' fate last week were three turnovers on offense, but Detroit has forced the third-fewest turnovers (four). The model predicts that Prescott will make a clean return to action on Sunday and throw for nearly 290 yards with at least two touchdowns. His performance is a big factor in why the Cowboys win outright in well over 70 percent of all simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

Week 7 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints at Cardinals (-2.5, 43.5)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 45.5)

Buccaneers at Panthers (+11, 40.5)

Falcons at Bengals (-6.5, 47.5)

Lions at Cowboys (-7, 49)

Giants at Jaguars (-3, 42)

Colts at Titans (-2.5, 42.5)

Packers at Commanders (+5, 41.5)

Jets at Broncos (-1, 38)

Texans at Raiders (-7, 45.5)

Seahawks at Chargers (-6, 51)

Chiefs at 49ers (+2.5, 48.5)

Steelers at Dolphins (-7, 45)

Monday, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots (-7.5, 39.5)