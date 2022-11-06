Only two of the nine matchups in the early block of games on the Week 9 NFL schedule feature home favorites. Those two teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, who are seven-point favorites against Carolina in the Week 9 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and New England (-5.5) over Indianapolis. The Patriots are just 1-2 at home overall this season, which could make them a dicey play in Week 9 NFL survivor pool picks, even against a down Colts team. Choosing a surefire winner is the key in Week 9 NFL office pool picks, and there doesn't appear to be a more obvious choice than Kansas City (-12.5) at home this week against a hobbled Tennessee Titans team facing one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Bears (+4.5) cover the spread at home against Miami 60% of the time. Miami is 5-3 and has won all five games that Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the one-win Lions in Week 8 and will now take on a Bears squad that has growing confidence on the offensive side of the ball.

After averaging just 274 yards per game over their first five contests, the Bears have averaged 384 over the last three weeks and they've piled up 62 points over their last two games. Chicago's running game has been particularly impressive, posting rushing totals of 237, 243 and 240 in the last three games with Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert all playing significant roles.

Miami's defense ranks 22nd in points allowed per game and just allowed a Lions offense that had only managed six points in their previous two games to pile up 393 yards of total offense and 27 points. The model is predicting that the Bears rush for well over 160 yards on Sunday to help Chicago cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 9 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 9 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Cardinals, even though they are home favorites over the Seahawks. Although Arizona's offense was given a shot in the arm with the return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the defense has given up 68 total points over the last two weeks. Conversely, Seattle has completely changed its perception since starting the year with tepid expectations.

Over the last three weeks, Geno Smith has been one of the steadiest quarterbacks in the league and completed nearly 69% of his passes for 619 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. Kenneth Walker has also run for 315 yards and four touchdowns in his last three starts, while Arizona's defense has given up 1,171 total yards of offense over the last three games and produced just 14 sacks all season. Seattle has scored 64 total points over the last two weeks, and the model says this matchup could go either way, leaving other options as better choices in NFL survivor picks this week. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 9 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 9 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Patriots beat the Colts. New England has won three of its last four games, holding opponents to 17 points or fewer in all three wins. Indianapolis, meanwhile, has lost two straight after falling 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last week.

The Colts are averaging just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Running back Jonathan Taylor is having a down year following his 2021 season that saw him rush for 1,811 yards. Taylor has failed to eclipse 100 rushing yards since Indianapolis' opening game, and SportsLine's model expects he'll fail to reach that number again on Sunday. The model is projecting the Colts to score just 18 points in Week 9, helping the Patriots win straight-up in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chargers at Falcons (+2.5, 49.5)

Dolphins at Bears (+4, 46.5)

Panthers at Bengals (-7, 42.5)

Packers at Lions (+4, 49.5)

Raiders at Jaguars (+2.5, 48)

Colts at Patriots (-5, 40)

Bills at Jets (+10.5, 46)

Vikings at Commanders (+3, 43.5)

Seahawks at Cardinals (-1.5, 49)

Rams at Buccaneers (-3, 42.5)

Titans at Chiefs (-12.5, 45.5)

Monday, Nov. 7

Ravens at Saints (+2, 47)