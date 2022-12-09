The Baltimore Ravens are locked in a contentious battle for the AFC North title with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it appears that the Ravens may have to fight that battle without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Jackson is listed as week-to-week with a knee injury and appears unlikely to play against the Steelers, who have won three out of four. The latest Week 14 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a two-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 5.5-point favorites at home against the Browns (5-7) according to the latest Week 14 NFL spreads. Which NFL bets, NFL office pool picks, and NFL survivor picks should you make? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

Top Week 14 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home against the Jaguars. The Titans are coming off a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson despite a comfortable three-game lead in the AFC South standings. However, the Titans have dominated the Jaguars of late, with wins in nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including three-possession wins in six of those contests.

Tennessee is 8-2 against the number during that stretch and has outscored Jacksonville 88-29 in the last three meetings. The Jaguars look improved in Doug Pederson's first year at the helm, but they're coming off an embarrassing 40-14 loss of their own to Detroit and the defense has given up at least 400 yards of offense in its last three games. The model projects that the Titans cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 14 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 14 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Vikings (10-2), even though they have twice as many wins as the Lions (5-7). Minnesota has won a pair of home games by one score recently, but it is only three games removed from a 40-3 blowout loss against Dallas. The Vikings have also not been on the road in nearly a month, making this a tricky scheduling spot.

Detroit has won four of its last five games, blowing out Jacksonville in a 40-14 final last week. The Lions' lone loss during their recent stretch came in a 28-25 setback against Buffalo in which they easily covered a 9.5-point spread. Minnesota barely snuck by with a 28-24 win at home when these teams met in September, so SportsLine's model does not recommend selecting the Vikings with your Week 14 NFL survivor picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 14 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 14 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Seahawks beat the Panthers. The Geno Smith redemption story continued last week, as he set a new career-high with 367 passing yards and tied a career-high with three touchdown passes. Smith leads the league with a 72.7 completion percentage, ranks second in passer rating (108.7) and is top-five in yards and touchdowns.

Smith has powered a highly-efficient offense that has scored at least 27 points in five of its last six games. Seattle ranks in the top 10 in points scored and yards gained, while Carolina's offense is among the worst in the league. The Panthers rank last in first downs, last in time of possession and fourth-worst in total offense. Smith is projected to have nearly twice as many TD passes as Carolina's Sam Darnold, with Seattle forecasted to win in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

Week 14 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Dec. 11

Jets at Bills (-10, 43)

Browns at Bengals (-5.5, 46.5)

Texans at Cowboys (-17.5, 44)

Vikings at Lions (-2, 52)

Eagles at Giants (+7, 44.5)

Ravens at Steelers (-2, 36.5)

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5, 41)

Chiefs at Broncos (+9.5, 44)

Buccaneers at 49ers (-3.5, 37.5)

Panthers at Seahawks (-3.5, 44.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (+3, 52.5)

Monday, Dec. 12

Patriots at Cardinals (+1.5, 43.)