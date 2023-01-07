The Seattle Seahawks will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Seattle needs a win over Los Angeles along with a Detroit win at Green Bay later in the day in order to make the NFL playoff bracket. The Seahawks are six-point favorites against the Rams in the latest Week 18 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Packers are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL spreads. Should you back Aaron Rodgers and company with your Week 18 NFL bets? All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-6) cover the spread at home against the Rams. After losing five of six, the Seahawks beat the Jets last week to get back to 8-8. If the playoffs were to start today, they'd be in. However, they need a win on Sunday and win by Detroit over Green Bay to earn their way in.

Luckily, they'll draw the reeling Rams (5-11), who are coming off their eighth double-digit loss of the season last week. In the battle of L.A. last week, the Chargers outgained the Rams by 154 yards and cruised to a 31-10 victory. When these two teams met a month ago in Los Angeles, the Seahawks earned a 27-23 win while outgaining the Rams by 119 yards.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has topped 100 yards in his last two games and he figures to create major problems for a Rams run defense that has given up 599 yards in its last four games. The model is predicting that Walker gets into the end zone on Sunday to help the Seahawks cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 18 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they've beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa coach Todd Bowles said he plans on playing the starters despite the Bucs being locked into the No. 4 seed. But Bowles didn't say he planned on playing them the entire game and there is no reason to considering the risk of injury. Tom Brady was sacked a season-high three times last week, and Bowles certainly doesn't want to expose him to more hits, so expect Brady's stint on the field to be a short one.

The Falcons won last week and would like to keep their momentum going heading into the offseason. Atlanta also has the motivation of wanting to end that five-game losing streak to the Bucs, which predates Brady's arrival in Tampa. You don't want your final knockout pick to be utilized on a team with little incentive, so the model advises to avoid the Buccaneers in Week 18 NFL survivor pools. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is still alive to earn the top seed in the NFC playoff picture, while Arizona has lost six straight games and is eliminated from playoff contention. The 49ers were double-digit favorites in their 38-10 win against Arizona two months ago in Glendale.

Arizona had to use its fourth starting quarterback in as many games last week, as David Blough stepped in for Colt McCoy. The Cardinals have been unable to overcome their quarterback carousel, getting held under 20 points in four straight games and five of their last six. They have lost seven of their last eight games against NFC West teams, which is one reason why the model loves San Francisco to win in blowout fashion on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 18 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a team on the playoff bubble. It's also backing a surprising team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which team on the playoff bubble goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs at Raiders (+9, 52.5)

Titans at Jaguars (-6.5, 40)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4, 40)

Patriots at Bills (-7, 43.5)

Vikings at Bears (+6, 42.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-9, 39.5)

Chargers at Broncos (-3, 40)

Lions at Packers (-4.5, 48.5)

Texans at Colts (-2.5, 38)

Jets at Dolphins (-3, 37)

Panthers at Saints (-3.5, 42)

Giants at Eagles (-14, 43)

Browns at Steelers (-2.5, 40)

Cardinals at 49ers (-14.5, 39.5)

Rams at Seahawks (-6, 41.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+7, 40)