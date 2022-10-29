With road underdogs covering the spread at a 59% clip through the first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule, working some road dogs into your Week 8 NFL bets could be an effective strategy. The Giants are 6-1 but continue to get little respect as they head to Seattle on Sunday, where the Seahawks are favored by three points in the latest Week 8 NFL spreads. The Bears are 9.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys despite coming off a dominant road win over the Patriots as 8.5-point underdogs. Should you back the Giants and Bears as you make your Week 8 NFL predictions or is now the point in the season where you should start fading the NFL trends involving underdogs? All of the Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Colts (-3) cover the spread at home against Washington. After throwing nine interceptions, being sacked 24 times and fumbling a league-worst 11 times, Matt Ryan has been benched by the Colts in favor of former Texas star Sam Ehlinger. He threw for 11,446 yards and 94 touchdowns during his career at Texas and also rushed for 1,903 yards and 33 scores.

The sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft played in three games as a rookie and will get his first career start against a Washington defense that has had issues with dual-threat quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns while adding 20 yards on the ground in Week 3 and Justin Fields threw for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards back in Week 6.

Jonathan Taylor will also be another week healthier after touching the ball 17 times in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a game. The model is predicting that Taylor piles up nearly 100 yards on the ground and that Ehlinger has an effective day, throwing for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on average. That helps the Colts cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 8 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Raiders, even though they are road favorites over the Saints. Las Vegas is as good as advertised on offense, but is much worse than expected on the other side of the ball. It particularly struggles where it matters the most, third downs and in the red zone. The Raiders rank 26th in third down defense and 30th in red zone defense, so teams are converting with ease against them.

The Saints rank in the top 10 on offense in both of those statistics, in addition to ranking No. 3 in total offense. Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in scrimmage yards since Week 5 and New Orleans should be healthier at receiver following a mini-bye. Additionally, the Raiders are one of just three winless teams on the road (0-3) this season and the Superdome provides one of the best home-field advantages for the Saints. There are just too many factors going against the Raiders in this one, so the model says to steer clear of them for Week 8 NFL survivor picks despite Vegas being the favorite. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 8 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 8 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Titans beat the Texans. Tennessee has won four of the last five meetings against Houston and enters Sunday's AFC South matchup full of confidence. The Titans are on a four-game winning streak, while the Texans have lost three of their last four.

Houston's defense has given up 34 or more points in two of their last three games. The offense hasn't been much better, averaging just 17.7 points per game this season. SportsLine's model predicts that Tennessee running back Derrick Henry will rack up 108 rushing yards against Houston's porous defense on Sunday, helping the Titans win outright in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

Week 8 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos vs. Jaguars (-2.5, 39.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-4.5, 41)

Bears at Cowboys (-9.5, 42.5)

Dolphins at Lions (+3.5, 51.5)

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5, 49)

Raiders at Saints (+1.5, 49.5)

Patriots at Jets (+2.5, 40.5)

Steelers at Eagles (-11, 43)

Titans at Texans (+2, 40.5)

Commanders at Colts (-3, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+1.5, 43)

Giants at Seahawks (-3, 44.5)

Packers at Bills (-11.5, 47.5)

Monday, Oct. 31

Bengals at Browns (+3, 46.5)