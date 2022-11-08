The NFL's first game in Germany and a matchup of cross-conference division leaders highlight the Week 10 NFL schedule. Fans in Munich, Germany will get to see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 9:30 a.m ET. Tampa is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL spreads from Caesars Sportsbook for NFL in Germany 2022. In the States, Bills vs. Vikings (+7.5) will also take place, and this could be a Super Bowl preview considering each team's strong start, with Buffalo atop the AFC East and Minnesota leading the NFC North.

Elsewhere, Raiders vs. Colts (+6) will see Indianapolis' first game since firing head coach Frank Reich and appointing Jeff Saturday as the interim. The Colts have replaced their quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach in the last month, but will these changes sway your confidence in them with your Week 10 NFL bets? Which teams should you target in your NFL survivor picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Titans (-3) cover the spread at home against the Broncos almost 60% of the time. Tennessee may have come up just short in overtime against the Chiefs in Week 9, but the Titans covered for the sixth straight game. Their 6-2 against the spread record this year is tied for the best mark in the league. Meanwhile, Denver has just three wins against the spread, which is the second-fewest in the NFL.

Denver is dreadful on offense, ranking 30th in points, 31st in third-down conversion percentage and 32nd in red zone percentage. The Titans held Kansas City's No. 1-ranked scoring offense to just 20 points, a mark that Denver has reached just twice this season. Derrick Henry has reclaimed his throne as the NFL's rushing king and leads the league in yards (870) and has topped 100 yards in five straight games. While the Broncos are strong defensively, this will also be their first game after trading away their best defensive player, Bradley Chubb.

The model has Tennessee (-3) winning by more than a field goal and also says the Over (39) hits, with the teams projected to combine for 41 points. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 10 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the avoid the Saints, even though they are favorites over the Steelers. New Orleans is coming off a short week after playing on Monday and will visit a Steelers team coming off a bye. Rest means more in football than in any other sport, and Pittsburgh will have an eight-day advantage in that regard.

New Orleans has also lost back-to-back road games to teams with a combined 5-13 record. As for Pittsburgh, its last home game was its upset win over the Buccaneers, and the team could get back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. Few players on either side of the ball affect their team more so than Watt, as Pittsburgh is 52-24-2 (.684) when he plays compared to 1-10 (.090) when he doesn't. Given New Orleans' struggles away from the Superdome, the model is avoiding the Saints in Week 10 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 10 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 10 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Giants beat the Texans. New York has a top-five running game behind Saquon Barkley's resurgent season, as well as Daniel Jones' scrambling ability. Stopping the run also happens to be one of Houston's many weaknesses, as the team ranks last in rushing yards allowed. The Texans have allowed an average of 207 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, and the model, conservatively, has New York reaching 150 yards on the ground on Sunday.

On offense, Houston has topped 20 points just once this season, while the Giants are allowing a tick under 20 points per game. Davis Mills' numbers have regressed across the board and he has just two games with more touchdowns than turnovers. New York isn't flashy, but it beats who it's supposed to beat, and its only losses came against a pair of six-win teams, the Cowboys and Seahawks. The Texans aren't anywhere near the level of either of those teams, so the model confidently backs the Giants to knock off the Texans in its NFL office pool picks. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 10

Falcons at Panthers (+3, 43.5)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers (-2.5, 44.5)

Vikings at Bills (-7.5, 48)

Lions at Bears (-2.5, 48.5)

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9.6, 50)

Browns at Dolphins (-4, 48.5)

Texans at Giants (-6.5, 38.5)

Saints at Steelers (+2.5, 41)

Broncos at Titans (-3, 39)

Colts at Raiders (-6, 42.5)

Cowboys at Packers (+5, 43)

Cardinals at Rams (-3, 43.5)

Chargers at 49ers (-7, 46.5)

Monday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles (-10.5, 44.5)