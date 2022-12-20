Several clinching scenarios are at play during the Week 16 NFL schedule, including the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Eagles can clinch a playoff bye with a win over Dallas, but the Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites in the NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looking iffy with a shoulder injury. At the opposite end of the standings are the Houston Texans, who are 8.5-point underdogs to the Titans in the latest Week 16 NFL spreads. Houston can clinch the top overall pick in next year's draft with another defeat plus the Bears pulling off a monumental upset against Buffalo (-9.5). All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the 49ers (-7) cover the spread at home against the Commanders. San Francisco has the longest active winning streak in the league at seven and five of those have come by double-digits. It has covered in six of those contests and is 5-1 against the spread as a home favorite this year.

Washington has failed to cover in back-to-back games, with both of those contests coming against the Giants. Overall, the Commanders have struggled against the league's upper-echelon teams, covering just once across six games versus teams that win over 55% of their games.

The model's Week 16 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Titans, even though they are touchdown favorites over the Texans. Tennessee is reeling, having lost four straight games, with an 11.5-point average margin of defeat over this stretch. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill left Week 15's loss to the Chargers momentarily with an injured ankle, and while he did return, his mobility could be limited when facing a surging Texans defense that has seven takeaways over its last three games.

One of the strongest Week 16 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Bills beat the Bears. Buffalo has already clinched a playoff berth, but it hasn't even wrapped up its division yet despite being in control of its own destiny for the AFC's No. 1 seed. Kansas City has the same 11-3 record as Buffalo, so the Bills have every incentive to not let up against a team it should dominate in Chicago.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jaguars at Jets (-1, 39.5)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Falcons at Ravens (-7, 39.5)

Lions at Panthers (+3, 44.5)

Bills at Bears (+9, 40.5)

Saints at Browns (-3, 34.5)

Seahawks at Chiefs (-9.5, 49)

Giants at Vikings (-3.5, 47.5)

Bengals at Patriots (+3.5, 40)

Texans at Titans (-7, 39)

Commanders at 49ers (-7, 39.5)

Eagles at Cowboys (-1.5, 51)

Raiders at Steelers (-2, 41)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Packers at Dolphins (-4.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Rams (+1, 35.5)

Buccaneers at Cardinals (+4.5, 41.5)

Monday, Dec. 26

Chargers at Colts (+3.5, 47.5)