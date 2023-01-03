justin-fields-2-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

As has been the case for the past few years with the season's final week, there are nothing but divisional games on the Week 18 NFL schedule. These matchups tend to be more competitive due to familiarity between the teams, and the Week 18 NFL spreads indicate just that. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite over Chicago, despite the Vikings still having seeding to play for, while the Chargers are 3-point favorites over the Broncos. Those Week 18 NFL odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, and with differing motivations for teams in the season's last week, that could certainly affect your NFL betting strategy. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 18 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-6.5) cover the spread at home against the Rams in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Seattle doesn't control its own destiny to clinch a postseason berth, but it must win in order to have a shot at the playoffs. Meanwhile, Los Angeles doesn't have much to play for, and its 10th loss last week set an NFL record for the most losses by a reigning Super Bowl champion.

A major component of the Rams' struggles has been their play away from SoFi Stadium, as the team is 1-5-1 against the spread on the road. That's the worst mark in the league, and their last three road games have all been double-digit defeats. With a lack of offensive weapons, the Rams have sunk to the No. 31 total offense in the league, and the team has failed to crack 17 points in three of Baker Mayfield's four games in LA.

The model has Mayfield tossing the same number of interceptions as touchdown passes, and that's not a formula to win. Seattle (-6.5) is projected to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Over (41.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 18 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they've beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa wrapped up the NFC South this past Sunday and is locked into the No. 4 seed in the conference. It can't move up or move down, so there's no incentive for the team to play its best players for the majority of the game on Sunday and risk injury.

And while Atlanta isn't in the playoff race, it still wants to see what it has with the rookie trio of quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London. Ridder picked up his first NFL win in Week 17, but the third-rounder is still looking for his first touchdown pass. Facing Tampa's backups could provide the perfect setting for that to happen, and the model has taken into account the lack of incentive for the Buccaneers on Sunday. Thus, it is looking elsewhere than Tampa with its Week 18 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is the hottest team in the league, winning nine straight, including the last four with Brock Purdy under center. It has won with great performances on both sides of the ball as San Fran has six games with 30-plus points during this streak while also having seven contests in which it kept its opponent to 17 points or fewer.

The Niners can also clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed with both a win as well as an Eagles loss to the Giants. So, there is still something at play in Week 18 for the 49ers, unlike for Arizona. The Cardinals have started four different quarterbacks over their last four games, and each of them had the same result of a loss. No matter who starts for Arizona in Week 18, they will be facing an uphill battle against the league's No. 1 defense. The model has San Francisco breezing to a double-digit win and being victorious straight-up in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 18 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a team on the playoff bubble. It's also backing a surprising team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which team on the playoff bubble goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs at Raiders (+9.5, 52)

Featured Game | Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LV
+345
BET NOW
+9.5
-110
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
KC
-455
BET NOW
-9.5
-110
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Titans at Jaguars (-6.5, 38.5)

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
JAC
-285
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o38.5
-110
BET NOW
TEN
+228
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u38.5
-110
BET NOW

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers at Falcons (-7.5, 39)

Featured Game | Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ATL
-170
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o41
-110
BET NOW
TB
+143
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u41
-110
BET NOW

Patriots at Bills (-7.5, 42.5)

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BUF
-365
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
NE
+285
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Vikings at Bears (+1.5, 46.5)

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CHI
+158
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o45.5
-110
BET NOW
MIN
-190
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u45.5
-110
BET NOW

Ravens at Bengals (-7, 42.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CIN
-305
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
BAL
+240
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Chargers at Broncos (+3, 40.5)

Featured Game | Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
DEN
+143
BET NOW
+3
+100
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
LAC
-170
BET NOW
-3
-120
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Lions at Packers (-4.5, 48.5)

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GB
-220
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
DET
+180
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Texans at Colts (-3, 38)

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IND
-145
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o38
-110
BET NOW
HOU
+122
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u38
-110
BET NOW

Jets at Dolphins (-2.5, 39.5)

Featured Game | Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MIA
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
o38
-110
BET NOW
NYJ
-110
BET NOW
PK
-110
BET NOW
u38
-110
BET NOW

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
-190
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
CAR
+158
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

Giants at Eagles (-13.5, 40.5)

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PHI
-900
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o42.5
-110
BET NOW
NYG
+600
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u42.5
-110
BET NOW

Browns at Steelers (-3, 39)

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PIT
-155
BET NOW
-3
+100
BET NOW
o39
-110
BET NOW
CLE
+130
BET NOW
+3
-120
BET NOW
u39
-110
BET NOW

Cardinals at 49ers (-13.5, 40)

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SF
-900
BET NOW
-14
-110
BET NOW
o40
-110
BET NOW
ARI
+600
BET NOW
+14
-110
BET NOW
u40
-110
BET NOW

Rams at Seahawks (-6.5, 41.5)

Featured Game | Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SEA
-305
BET NOW
-6.5
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
LAR
+240
BET NOW
+6.5
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW

Cowboys at Commanders (+3.5, 41.5)

Featured Game | Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WAS
+170
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o41.5
-110
BET NOW
DAL
-205
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u41.5
-110
BET NOW