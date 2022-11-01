The number of games to place your Week 9 NFL bets on will be reduced with six teams on bye. But that also means you don't have to spread your focus and can zero in on the biggest NFL games. One that is sure to be of high interest is Rams vs. Buccaneers, in which Tom Brady is hoping to avoid a four-game losing streak. Tampa is a 3-point favorite in the latest Week 9 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with an over/under of 42.5.

Other close Week 9 NFL spreads include Packers vs. Lions (+3), Falcons vs. Chargers (-3) and Saints vs. Ravens (-3). Which games should you target with your NFL betting strategy? All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Bears (+4.5) cover the spread at home against Miami 60% of the time. Justin Fields has made major strides over the last few weeks and has five total touchdowns compared to just one turnover over his last two games. His ability with his legs has helped Chicago rush for at least 237 yards in its last three games, and that kind of ball-controlled offense will help keep Miami's potent playmakers off the field.

Miami has struggled against mobile quarterbacks, as it allowed 166 combined rushing yards to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen earlier this season. Chicago has the No. 1 rushing offense in the league, and the model has the three-headed backfield of Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert totaling more than 150 yards on the ground. The Dolphins have the No. 26 pass defense, so there will be opportunities for Chicago through the air as well. This game is expected to be decided by less than a field goal, with Chicago (+4.5) covering in 60% of simulations. The model also says the Over (44.5) hits with the teams projected to combine for 47 points. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 9 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 9 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Cardinals, even though they are home favorites over the Seahawks. Seattle already beat Arizona earlier this year and has won three of the last four meetings. No one imagined that the Seahawks may have had addition by subtraction with the Russell Wilson offseason trade, but Geno Smith has not only outperformed Wilson, but he ranks third in passer rating and fifth in passing touchdowns.

Seattle has won three straight games, all by double-digits, while Kyler Murray has the same number of turnovers (five) as touchdowns over his last four games. While Arizona is at home in this contest, that doesn't mean it has home-field advantage as Murray has won just 37% of his career home games compared to 55.6% of his road contests,. He also has a worse passer rating, lower TD:INT ratio and been sacked more times at home. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 9 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 9 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Patriots beat the Colts. New England faces Sam Ehlinger who will be making just his second career start after failing to find the end zone in his first, a loss to the Commanders.

Ehlinger didn't get much help from Jonathan Taylor, as the reigning rushing champion has not scored since Week 1 and lost a fumble against Washington. The Colts rank 30th in scoring, 26th in red zone offense and have the most turnovers in the league. New England counters with a defense that has forced the most turnovers and held three of its last four opponents to 17 points or fewer. Indianapolis should struggle to generate offense in a tough road environment, and the model has it failing to reach 20 points. On the other hand, New England is forecasted to exceed its scoring average of 22.1 points per game and win outright in 67% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 9 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 3

Eagles at Texans (+13, 44)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chargers at Falcons (+3, 48.5)

Dolphins at Bears (+4.5, 44.5)

Panthers at Bengals (-8, 43.5)

Packers at Lions (+3, 49)

Raiders at Jaguars (+1, 46.5)

Colts at Patriots (-6, 39.5)

Bills at Jets (+13, 47.5)

Vikings at Commanders (+3.5, 43.5)

Seahawks at Cardinals (-2, 49.5)

Rams at Buccaneers (-3, 42.5)

Titans at Chiefs (-11, 46.5)

Monday, Nov. 7

Ravens at Saints (+3, 48.5)