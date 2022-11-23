A meeting of sophomore quarterbacks and a rematch of the third-highest scoring game in league history highlight the Week 12 NFL schedule. Bears vs. Jets will see Justin Fields and Zach Wilson facing off for the first time after both were top 12 picks in last year's draft. They've experienced growing pains and New York is a six-point home favorite in the Week 12 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere, Chiefs vs. Rams will take place for the first time since their epic 2018 game. This time, the Chiefs are favored by 14.5, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. Which teams should you back in NFL survivor pool picks and NFL office pool picks? All of the Week 12 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 12 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 12 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 12 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 12 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-4) cover the spread at home against the Raiders. Seattle will be the much fresher team coming off a bye, while the Raiders had an exhausting overtime win versus Denver in which the Vegas defense logged 62 plays. The location also greatly favors the Seahawks, who are 3-1 at home, whereas the Raiders are 1-5 on the road.

The Raiders have greatly underperformed this season, and the team's defense is a big reason why. It simply can't get off the field, as it has the fewest takeaways in the league (six), while also ranking 29th on third downs and 31st in the red zone. That will allow for extended drives from Seattle's efficient offense, which ranks fifth in both yards per carry (5.0) and points per game (25.7). The Seahawks have covered in four of their last five games, as opposed to the Raiders, who have covered just once over their last four. The model has both trends continuing, with Seattle (-4) covering over 60% of the time, and the model also says the Over (47.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 12 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 12 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Broncos, even though they are favorites over the Panthers. Denver is coming off another heartbreaking loss as in its 22-16 overtime defeat to the Raiders, the only time the Broncos trailed was after the final play of the game, a walk-off touchdown by Davante Adams. If the Broncos would have scored just 18 points in regulation in each of their 10 games, they would have a 9-1 record. Instead, the 32nd-ranked offense has let the team down and Denver sits at 3-7.

Carolina is coming off an ugly 13-3 loss to Baltimore, but now the team gets to return home, where it has won its last two. The Panthers pulled off home upsets against the Bucs in Week 7 and versus the Falcons in Week 10, as all three of the team's victories have come at home. The Broncos are winless (0-4) in their four true road games, as their only "away" victory came in London against the Jags. The model isn't buying the Broncos as 2.5-point favorites and advises you to steer clear of them with Week 12 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 12 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 12 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Buccaneers beat the Browns. Tampa may have found the solution to its run game in its last game, as the team rushed for a season-high 161 yards. Rookie Rachaad White carried the rock 22 times for 105 yards, which was nearly as many yards as he had in his first eight games combined (117). He got the start over Leonard Fournette, and the veteran still had a productive day in a reserve role with 57 yards and a score.

With White's emergence making the ground games of these two teams a closer to even, Tampa has the offensive edge. The Bucs are projected to score their second-most points of the season, and Tampa is forecasted to win in 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 12 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 12 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Nov. 24

Bills at Lions (+9.5, 54.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-9.5, 45.5)

Patriots at Vikings (-2.5, 42.5)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Broncos at Panthers (+2.5, 36)

Buccaneers at Browns (+3.5, 43)

Ravens at Jaguars (+4, 43.5)

Texans at Dolphins (-13, 46)

Bears at Jets (-4.5, 39.5)

Bengals at Titans (+1.5, 42.5)

Falcons at Commanders (-4.5, 42)

Chargers at Cardinals (+4.5, 47.5)

Raiders at Seahawks (-3.5, 47.5)

Rams at Chiefs (-14.5, 44)

Saints at 49ers (-9.5, 43)

Packers at Eagles (-7, 46.5)

Monday, Nov. 28

Steelers at Colts (-2.5, 39)