The Jacksonville Jaguars came away with one of the most dramatic wins in franchise history against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, but they're one-point underdogs against the rising Detroit Lions in the Week 13 NFL odds on Caesars Sportsbook. Detroit had won three consecutive games ahead of a narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgivingn. Pittsburgh at Atlanta (-1.5) is the only other matchup in the Week 13 NFL spreads with a line under two points. Pittsburgh has won two of its last three games following its Monday night win at Indianapolis, but should they be among your Week 13 NFL best bets? Which teams should you target for your NFL office pool picks and NFL survivor picks? All of the Week 13 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 13 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 13 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 13 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 13 NFL picks is that the Giants (+2.5) cover the spread against the Commanders. Washington is still paying for a slow start to the season, but has won six of its last seven games. The Commanders play the Giants in consecutive games, but a Week 14 bye separates the two meetings.

The first matchup between the teams takes place at the Meadowlands, where the Giants will be hungry to pick up a win after they've lost three of their last four games. Taylor Heinicke has completed just 57% of his passes over his last four starts for Washington, and though the Commanders' ground game has been strong, they don't show much potential to run away with a big lead. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 13 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Chargers, even though they are favorites over the Raiders. After coming up short in each of their first six games decided by one score, luck has been in the Raiders' favor over the last two weeks. They are coming off back-to-back walk-off wins, as they won their last two games in overtime on the game's final play. Looking ahead to their Week 13 divisional matchup with the Chargers, Las Vegas' biggest strength happens to be L.A.'s biggest weakness.

Josh Jacobs' contract year is going as well as he could have imagined and he's coming off a game in which he became the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with 300 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year pro leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,159) and yards from scrimmage (1,484), ahead of a contest against the Chargers' No. 28 run defense. No team allows more yards per carry than Los Angeles' 5.4 and Jacobs is projected to have more yards rushing than L.A.'s Austin Ekeler has total yards. Jacobs' All-Pro-caliber season has the Chargers as too risky a proposition for Week 13 NFL knockout pools, so it advises to look elsewhere. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 13 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 13 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Ravens beat the Broncos. Denver has scored just one touchdown in each of its last three games, which were all losses. There is clearly a divide between the third-ranked defense and the last-ranked offense.

Meanwhile, Baltimore is averaging 25 points per game, which is a number Denver has yet to reach in any of its 11 games. The Ravens have won three straight at home, while the Broncos have yet to win a game in another team's stadium, with their lone road win coming in London. The model has these teams' ground games being the difference, with Baltimore going for over 150 yards, while Denver doesn't even reach 100. The Ravens are projected to win in well over 70% of simulations, making this one of the safest Week 13 NFL football pool pic. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 13 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 13 NFL schedule, and it also says a Super Bowl contender goes down hard. It's also backing a shocking team in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 13 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 1

Bills at Patriots (+3.5, 43.5)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Steelers at Falcons (+1, 42)

Broncos at Ravens (-8, 38.5)

Packers at Bears (+4.5, 43.5)

Jaguars at Lions (+1, 51.5)

Browns at Texans (+7, 47)

Jets at Vikings (-3, 44.5)

Commanders at Giants  (+2.5, 40.5)

Titans at Eagles (-5, 44.5)

Seahawks at Rams (+7.5, 41)

Dolphins at 49ers (-4, 46.5)

Chiefs at Bengals (+2, 52.5)

Chargers at Raiders (+1.5, 50.5)

Colts at Cowboys (-11, 43.5)

Monday, Dec. 5

Saints at Buccaneers (-3.5, 40.5)

