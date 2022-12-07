Jimmy Garoppolo's injury caused 49ers to go from being 6.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers to three-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. But San Francisco still being favored makes this the first game all year in which Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are underdogs. Over in the AFC, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will share the same field after they were taken fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Should you go all-in on Miami with your Week 14 NFL picks considering Tagovailoa is 14-2 in his last 16 full games? Should you back Brady's Bucs with your Week 14 NFL predictions? Which NFL bets, NFL office pool picks, and NFL survivor picks should you make? All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 14 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup.

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL picks is that the Titans (-3.5) cover the spread at home against the Jaguars. Tennessee has dominated recent matchups as it has won five straight meetings and nine of the last 10. The Titans have won each of the last three games between the two by at least 18 points, and their respective records against the spread paint similar pictures. Tennessee has covered in eight games this season, which is the third-most in the NFL, while Jacksonville has eight ATS losses, which is the most in the league.

Derrick Henry could single-handedly outscore the Jags on Sunday if he continues his previous production versus the divisional rival. Over his last six games vs. Jacksonville, Henry has scored 12 touchdowns and averaged 145 rushing yards. The Jaguars have no counter for him on defense, as they rank 25th in yards allowed, nor on offense as the team has failed to reach 100 rushing yards in each of its last three. Tennessee (-3.5) is projected to cover almost 60% of the time, and the model also says the Under (41.5) hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model's Week 14 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Vikings (10-2), even though they have twice as many wins as the Lions (5-7). Detroit turned around its season when the calendar flipped to November, as it's won four of its five games since then. The only defeat came by three points to the Bills, while the Lions are coming off a 26-point victory over Jacksonville, the team's fourth-largest margin of victory over the last decade.

Minnesota hasn't been the same team away from its friendly confines, where all four of its wins have come by one score. Plus, the team has given up the same number of points (112) as it has scored. The Vikings rank 31st in total defense, while the Lions are explosive on offense, ranking in the top 10 in points scored, yards gained, third-down offense and red zone offense. A Lions team with an 0-10-1 record picked up its first win of the 2021 season against the Vikings at home and this year's unit is superior to that Detroit team. Those are just some of the reasons why the model is fading Minnesota with its Week 14 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 14 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Seahawks beat the Panthers. The Geno Smith redemption story continued last week, as he set a new career-high with 367 passing yards and tied a career-high with three touchdown passes. Smith leads the league with a 72.7 completion percentage, ranks second in passer rating (108.7) and is top-five in yards and touchdowns.

Smith has powered a highly-efficient offense that has scored at least 27 points in five of its last six games. Seattle ranks in the top 10 in points scored and yards gained, while Carolina's offense is among the worst in the league. The Panthers rank last in first downs, last in time of possession and fourth-worst in total offense. Smith is projected to have nearly twice as many TD passes as Carolina's Sam Darnold, with Seattle forecasted to win in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Raiders at Rams (+5.5, 44.5)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Jets at Bills (-9.5, 44.5)

Browns at Bengals (-5, 48.5)

Texans at Cowboys (-17, 45)

Vikings at Lions (PK, 53)

Eagles at Giants (+6.5, 45.5)

Ravens at Steelers (-2, 37.5)

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5, 41.5)

Chiefs at Broncos (+9, 43)

Buccaneers at 49ers (-3, 37.5)

Panthers at Seahawks (-4.5, 43.5)

Dolphins at Chargers (+3, 52)

Monday, Dec. 12

Patriots at Cardinals (+1, 43.5)