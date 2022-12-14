Two of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks will battle on Sunday as Jalen Hurts and the Eagles visit Justin Fields and the Bears. Fields leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards, while Hurts tops all signal-callers in rushing touchdowns. While their styles are similar, Philadelphia is a nine-point favorite in the latest Week 15 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere on the Week 15 NFL schedule, Desmond Ridder will make his pro debut as Atlanta takes on New Orleans, which is a four-point favorite in the NFL spreads. Which NFL bets, NFL office pool picks, and NFL survivor pool picks should you make? All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 15 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL picks is that the Jets (PK) cover the spread at home against the Lions. New York covered in a loss to the Bills in Week 14 and the Jets are 7-3 against the spread over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Detroit has turned its season around recently, but it is due for a letdown coming off three straight games at home.

Jared Goff's home/away splits are eye-popping, as the former No. 1 overall pick has 20 touchdowns versus three interceptions at home compared to just two TDs and four INTs on the road. His passer rating is 25 points lower in away games, while the Jets rank in the top five in pass defense, total defense and scoring defense.

The model projects just one Lions player to have more than 42 receiving yards, while New York is expected to have three players with at least that number. Detroit simply isn't the same team on the road, and the Jets are projected to cover over 60% of the time. The model also says the Over (44.5) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 15 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 15 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Falcons (5-8), even though they are a game ahead of the Saints (4-9) in the NFC South. These teams are dead even in their all-time regular season series, with each franchise possessing 53 wins versus the other. But New Orleans has owned recent meetings, not only winning the Week 1 matchup, but also claiming five of the last six games.

Atlanta is turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback in the midst of the team losing four of its last five. But Ridder won't help Atlanta's defense, which has been the biggest culprit of the team's recent woes. The Falcons rank 30th in total defense and have not been able to get off the field, ranking 30th on third down. Those are ominous signs going up against a Saints squad that plays much better at the Superdome, averaging 6.8 more points per game at home. That raucous New Orleans crowd certainly won't make it easy for Ridder in his debut, so the model is avoiding the Falcons in Week 15 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 15 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 15 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Chiefs beat the Texans. Kansas City (10-3) is just one win away from its seventh straight AFC West title, while Houston (1-11-1) is moving closer to locking up the first overall pick in next year's draft.

The Texans have the league's worst point differential and are now could platoon the quarterback position. Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel took 50% of the snaps in Houston's Week 14 loss to Dallas, but the two-QB system didn't affect the outcome of the game. Dallas had a season-high of three turnovers and a season-low zero sacks, but still prevailed over the Texans.

Platooning quarterbacks isn't something Kansas City has to worry about unless you're talking about backup Chad Henne getting mop-up duty. That's precisely what the model expects, as it has Henne coming on in relief of Patrick Mahomes in a blowout. The Chiefs are projected to win by at least two touchdowns, and thus winning straight-up in almost 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 15 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a home favorite. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below.

Week 15 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Dec. 15

49ers at Seahawks (+3.5, 43.5)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Colts at Vikings (-4, 47.5)

Ravens at Browns (-2.5, 37.5)

Dolphins at Bills (-7.5, 42)

Sunday, Dec. 18

Falcons at Saints (-4, 43)

Steelers at Panthers (-2.5, 38.5)

Eagles at Bears (+9, 48.5)

Chiefs at Texans (+14, 49)

Cowboys at Jaguars (+5, 47.5)

Lions at Jets (PK, 44.5)

Cardinals at Broncos (PK, 39)

Patriots at Raiders (PK, 44.5)

Titans at Chargers (-3, 46)

Bengals at Buccaneers (+3.5, 43)

Giants at Commanders (-4.5, 40)

Monday, Dec. 19

Rams at Packers (-7.5, 40)