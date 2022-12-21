The Week 16 NFL schedule isn't doing the Colts any favors after they had the largest blown lead in league history last week. Indianapolis has to wait one extra day to host the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Despite the eight-win Chargers having twice the number of victories as the four-win Colts, L.A. opens is just a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 16 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Vikings, fresh off their historic win over the Colts, are 3.5-point favorites over the Giants in the latest NFL spreads. All of the Week 16 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 16 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 16 NFL odds and locked in NFL picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 16 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 16 NFL picks is that the 49ers (-7) cover the spread at home against the Commanders. Brock Purdy has been nothing short of sensational since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. He's just the second quarterback ever with a 115-plus passer rating in his first two starts, joining Aaron Rodgers. He's done this with difficult circumstances thrown his way after one start came against Tampa's top-five pass defense and the other came in Seattle, which has one of the toughest road environments in the NFL.

Neither of those will be in play when San Fran hosts the Commanders on Saturday. Washington ranks 25th in scoring, which means tough sledding is on tap against the league's best defense. San Francisco doesn't just limit the opposition, as it also gives the ball back to the team's offense as San Francisco has 12 takeaways versus two giveaways over its last five games. Washington has averaged just 17 points over its last three games, but it isn't projected to reach that number versus the Niners. San Francisco (-7) is forecasted to cover well over 50% of the time, with the Over (39.5) hitting in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 16 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 16 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Titans, even though they are touchdown favorites over the Texans. Tennessee is reeling, having lost four straight games, with an 11.5-point average margin of defeat over this stretch. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill left Week 15's loss to the Chargers momentarily with an injured ankle, and while he did return, his mobility could be limited when facing a surging Texans defense that has seven takeaways over its last three games.

The Texans have been playing much better as of late, taking the Chiefs to overtime last week and holding a fourth-quarter lead the week prior versus the Cowboys. There are too many questions surrounding these Titans, which is why the model is avoiding them in Week 16 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 16 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 16 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the Bills beat the Bears. Buffalo has already clinched a playoff berth, but it hasn't even wrapped up its division yet despite being in control of its own destiny for the AFC's No. 1 seed. Kansas City has the same 11-3 record as Buffalo, so the Bills have every incentive to not let up against a team it should dominate in Chicago.

The Bears are 30th in points allowed and 32nd in third-down defense, while the Bills are second in yards gained and third-down conversion percentage. SportsLine's model projects a double-digit victory for Buffalo, with it winning straight-up in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 16 NFL picks

The model has made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 16 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a shocking loss by a division leader. It's also backing a surprising team that's turned the corner in its NFL survivor picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL predictions, NFL pool picks, and NFL survivor picks can you make with confidence? And which division leader goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 16 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jaguars at Jets (-1, 39.5)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Falcons at Ravens (-7, 39.5)

Lions at Panthers (+3, 44.5)

Bills at Bears (+9, 40.5)

Saints at Browns (-3, 34.5)

Seahawks at Chiefs (-9.5, 49)

Giants at Vikings (-3.5, 47.5)

Bengals at Patriots (+3.5, 40)

Texans at Titans (-7, 39)

Commanders at 49ers (-7, 39.5)

Eagles at Cowboys (-1.5, 51)

Raiders at Steelers (-2, 41)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Packers at Dolphins (-4.5, 46.5)

Broncos at Rams (+1, 35.5)

Buccaneers at Cardinals (+4.5, 41.5)

Monday, Dec. 26

Chargers at Colts (+3.5, 47.5)