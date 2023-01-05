The Week 18 NFL schedule is loaded with games that will impact the NFL playoff picture. The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win over the Giants on Sunday or a Cowboys loss against the Commanders. The latest Week 18 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Philadelphia as a 14-point favorite over New York, while the Cowboys are 4-point road favorites over the Commanders. Elsewhere in the Week 18 NFL spreads, the Packers are 4.5-point favorites over the Lions. Despite a 4-8 start to the season, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can earn an NFC Wild Card spot with a win since they own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL picks now.

Top Week 18 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 18 NFL picks is that the Seahawks (-6.5) cover the spread at home against the Rams. After losing five of six, the Seahawks beat the Jets last week to get back to 8-8. If the playoffs were to start today, they'd be in. However, they need a win on Sunday and win by Detroit over Green Bay to earn their way in.

Luckily, they'll draw the reeling Rams (5-11), who are coming off their eighth double-digit loss of the season last week. In the battle of L.A. last week, the Chargers outgained the Rams by 154 yards and cruised to a 31-10 victory. When these two teams met a month ago in Los Angeles, the Seahawks earned a 27-23 win while outgaining the Rams by 119 yards.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has topped 100 yards in his last two games and he figures to create major problems for a Rams run defense that has given up 599 yards in its last four games. The model is predicting that Walker gets into the end zone on Sunday to help the Seahawks cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL survivor picks

The model's Week 18 NFL knockout pool picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they've beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa wrapped up the NFC South this past Sunday and is locked into the No. 4 seed in the conference. It can't move up or move down, so there's no incentive for the team to play its best players for the majority of the game on Sunday and risk injury.

And while Atlanta isn't in the playoff race, it still wants to see what it has with the rookie trio of quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London. Ridder picked up his first NFL win in Week 17, but the third-rounder is still looking for his first touchdown pass. Facing Tampa's backups could provide the perfect setting for that to happen, and the model has taken into account the lack of incentive for the Buccaneers on Sunday. Thus, it is looking elsewhere than Tampa with its Week 18 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

Top Week 18 NFL office pool picks

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but the 49ers can move up to No. 1 or drop down to No. 3, depending on Week 18 results. Thus, the Niners still have a lot to play for, and they also want to keep their nine-game winning streak intact before the postseason begins.

On the other hand, the Cardinals can't wait for the NFL season to come to an end. They've lost six straight games and averaged just 16.2 points during this stretch. San Francisco's offense has reached another level since Brock Purdy came under center as the team is averaging 32.5 points per game in his starts compared to 24.5 PPG with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Given the talent differences and the contrasting incentives at play, San Francisco could very well have the best of both worlds on Sunday. That is, picking up another victory while also getting to rest its players during a blowout. The model has San Francisco breezing to a double-digit win and being victorious straight-up in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 18 NFL picks

Week 18 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs at Raiders (+9.5, 52)

Titans at Jaguars (-6.5, 38.5)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Buccaneers at Falcons (-7.5, 39)

Patriots at Bills (-7.5, 42.5)

Vikings at Bears (+1.5, 46.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-7, 42.5)

Chargers at Broncos (+3, 40.5)

Lions at Packers (-4.5, 48.5)

Texans at Colts (-3, 38)

Jets at Dolphins (-2.5, 39.5)

Panthers at Saints (-4, 41.5)

Giants at Eagles (-13.5, 40.5)

Browns at Steelers (-3, 39)

Cardinals at 49ers (-13.5, 40)

Rams at Seahawks (-6.5, 41.5)

Cowboys at Commanders (+3.5, 41.5)