The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business when they faced the Detroit Lions last season, notching a 44-6 blowout win. Philadelphia rushed for 236 yards, which was eight more than Detroit's offense generated overall. The Eagles will look for another dominant performance when the teams square off in a rematch on Sunday during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Detroit is a 5.5-point underdog in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the larger NFL spreads this week. Philadelphia bolstered its offense by acquiring star wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee during the offseason, but does the addition of Brown create value on the Eagles in the Week 1 NFL Vegas odds? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Vikings (-1.5) cover against the Packers in well over 50 percent of simulations. Minnesota also both won and covered in last year's home game against the Packers.

Much has been made about Green Bay losing Davante Adams, but it also lost its best pass-rusher, Za'Darius Smith. He had 26 sacks from 2019-20 before missing all but one game in 2021, and he ended up, in all places, with the rival Vikings. He knows Green Bay's scheme as well as anyone and will only add to a pass rush which accumulated the second-most sacks (51) last year. The model has the Vikings (+1.5) covering as home underdogs in well over 50 percent of simulations. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 1 NFL predictions: The Colts (-7) cover the spread on the road versus the Texans. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will make his debut with Indianapolis after spending the previous 14 years of his career in Atlanta. Ryan, who has made 222 career starts, is trying to help the Colts snap a streak of eight consecutive losses in season-openers.

He has an ideal matchup in Week 1, as Houston's secondary features two rookie starters. The Texans were unable to compete with the Colts last season, getting outscored 62-3 in the two meetings. They are going to struggle to slow down the defending NFL rushing champion, Jonathan Taylor, again this season.

Taylor tallied a league-leading 1,811 yards and also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (18) while tying with Austin Ekeler for the most total touchdowns (20). The Colts are a strong defensive team as well, ranking second in takeaways and ninth in points allowed last year. They have covered the spread in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and SportsLine's model has them covering almost 60% of the time in the latest simulations for Sunday's game. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 1 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 11

Ravens at Jets (+6.5, 44)

Browns at Panthers (PK, 42)

Colts at Texans (+7, 45.5)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3. 44)

Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5, 46)

Saints at Falcons (+5.5, 43.5)

Eagles at Lions (+5.5, 48.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-7, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+6.5, 40.5)

Packers at Vikings (-1.5, 46.5)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5, 54)

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5, 52)

Giants at Titans (-5.5, 44)

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5, 50.5)

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+6.5, 44)